The Back Room: A new elevated dining experience comes to Surrey

The Back Room just opened, bringing another elevated dining experience to Surrey. The new spot specializes in Indian cuisine with a modern twist.

On its website, The Back Room says, “With a culinary philosophy that transcends the ordinary, we’ve turned food into a canvas of flavours where each dish is a masterpiece waiting to be savoured.”

We’ve got our eye on the Malai Cheese Broccoli, which is broccoli marinated in a velvety sauce made with cream, cheese, and cashews, baked in an oven and served with grated cheese on top.

It also has a drink menu featuring an extensive list of whisky, cocktails, martinis, tequila, and plenty more.

“Our restaurant is more than just a place to eat; it’s an immersive experience, where innovative culinary techniques meet time-honored traditions,” continued The Back Room.

“Here, you’ll embark on a journey through a world of taste, with each visit promising a new and exciting exploration of your palate. We take pride in transforming the act of eating into a memorable event.”

You can now visit The Back Room on Monday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 11 pm, Friday from 11:30 am to midnight, and Saturday to Sunday from 10:30 am to midnight.

Address: 2215 160th Street, Surrey

