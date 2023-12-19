Bar Haifa: Inside Vancouver's brand-new Middle Eastern eatery

Downtown Vancouver just got a great new addition to its dining scene: Bar Haifa.

This concept comes to us from the folks behind The Haifa Room, a celebrated Palestinian-Israeli eatery located in Toronto.

Located at 410 W Georgia Street on the ground floor of the Deloitte Summit building, Bar Haifa offers seats for 55 patrons inside.

The sleek space boasts a cocktail bar and a chef’s table. There’s also a spacious patio coming up for the summer months.

We sat down at a bar seat facing the kitchen and got to see all the action unfold.

Bar Haifa offers both lunch and dinner service. Its hours span from 11 am to 10 pm Monday to Thursday and 11 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday.

We opted for bites available on both the lunch and dinner menus for our first visit.

Some lunch-exclusive dishes we didn’t get a chance to try include the “Pitas & Plates” section, featuring items like the Levantine Brunch, Shakshuka, Malawach, and Falafel, Sabich or Chicken pita and plate options.

The house hummus is outstanding. One of the best we’ve had in a while. Pair it with the house pita and you’re off to a smashing start.

Naturally, we grabbed some falafel served with herbed tahini. Another solid item up for order.

Next up was the loaded eggplant with pinenuts, shatta, farro, and tahini. This dish had some serious kick and would be a great shareable option for any table coming in to dine.

The Nazareth Hot Chicken arrived with sumac yogurt and honey butter harissa and was top-notch, as was the scallop crudo.

For a sweet finish, check out the housemade Burnt Cashew Tahini Vegan Ice Cream and

the house Knafe with saffron syrup, preserved lemon curd, and toasted pistachio.

For drinks, we opted for the Café Douma and the Saffron Pistachio Bourbon Sour, but there’s also a sizeable wine list featuring bottles from BC and beyond.

With a great selection of elevated bites and a solid wine program to explore, Bar Haifa strikes us as a place you could return to again and again.

We look forward to doing so ourselves soon.

Bar Haifa

Address: 410 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram