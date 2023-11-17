Yolks Davie Street: Inside downtown Vancouver's new breakfast joint

Longtime breakfast fanatics in Vancouver know Yolks started as a little blue trailer back in 2012. Now, the concept is gearing up to launch its third brick-and-mortar downtown and Dished got a sneak peek of the soon-to-be-open hot new dining spot.

Folks initially fell in love with Yolks’ signature perfectly poached egg sandwiches, truffle lemon potato skewers, and housemade spicy ketchup.

The brand has continued to stay true to its roots by offering the same staples we’ve known and loved for over a decade, but it has also added new dishes and twists on classics to its sizeable menu.

We even got a chance to check out a few items that will debut at Yolks’ new Davie Street spot and eventually roll out to its other outposts on Hastings and Broadway.

The New Location

Located at 988 Davie Street in Vancouver, the new restaurant is slated to officially open to the public on November 27.

The interior of this location features a bright, light dining room with plenty of booths to cozy up in and enjoy some hearty bites and brunchy sips.

The walls have a retro-inspired hand-painted motif, and over by the coffee bar, a beautiful 3D mural showing the journey and growth of Yolks from its inception until now.

The Vancouver-grown eatery will also offer an outdoor patio for patrons during the warmer months. So stay tuned for that.

The Menu

Unsurprisingly, you can expect epic breakfast and brunch dishes here on Davie Street once it opens.

The foundation of the menu is, of course, all about the eggs. It isn’t kidding when it says “perfectly poached” because they are, every time.

Yolks’ eggs are from Coligny Creek Eggs in Abbotsford, “where ‘Free Range’ is all about access to outdoor space.”

Hens are fed with premium, all-vegetarian feed and have plenty of roaming time during daylight hours there.

This concept’s famous hollandaise is just one thing that’s made using Coligny Creek’s cage-free organic eggs, the yolks specifically.

Combined with unsalted butter, freshly squeezed lemon juice, Himalayan pink salt, and a pinch of cayenne, this sauce is the critical ingredient to those perfectly poached Yolks bennies.

Eggs Benedicts can be ordered in nine varieties, including everything from classic Pork Belly or House-Cured Wild BC Salmon to Duck Confit.

Every benny can also be made into a bowl, where patrons can ditch the double-toasted English Muffin and opt for Yolks tots, true-lemon potatoes, or a 50/50 mix of potatoes and greens.

While we’re still on savoury, we have to talk about the brunch options.

During our visit, we tried the Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich and the Smash Smashy Brunch Burger.

The latter is a glorious combo of brunch favourites in a buttery brioche bun. Expect melted American cheese, a crisp smashed tot patty, a poached egg, double-smoked bacon, pickled red onions, spinach, arugula, and hollandaise spread.

Alright, for those with a sweet tooth, listen up. This is important.

The Cinnamon Roll Pancakes are not a want; they are a need. Described as the middle of an ooey gooey, freshly baked cinnamon bun, that’s exactly what these are. Perfection!

Topped with caramel pecans and Philly cream cheese icing, this stack could easily be shared as a fabulous addition to any brunch table or kept to oneself. We aren’t judging.

The Nutella Cheesecake Waffle is not too shabby either. Made from scratch Belgian waffles with Nutella cheesecake mousse, dark chocolate sauce, and chocolate whipped cream, this thing is a triple-chocolate treat.

We always love to check out the Chicken and Waffles when it’s offered on brunch menus, as it’s not typically something we’d attempt to create at home. And after trying this rendition, we won’t be giving it the old college try at home any time soon. This one is outstanding.

Hot honey maple syrup and whipped maple chilli butter with chicken and waffles? What could make that better?

Pair that with a freshly squeezed watermelon mimosa (or two), and we’re good to go for the rest of the day.

Yolks offers an array of build-it-yourself breakfast plates and a whole lineup of poached egg breakfast sandwiches too. There’s something for every preference and hunger level here.

You can find the new Yolks location on Davie Street open November 27. Be sure to check it out!

Yolks — Davie Street

Address: 988 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3447

