The Greek has cracked the code for the perfect date night spot at its new Broadway location by serving delicious food in a beautifully lit aesthetic room with vintage flair.

The Greek has been a Vancouver staple for over 40 years, and this spot aims to bring a new flair to its traditional recipes.

Dished had the chance to check out the new digs and, more importantly, try some of the delicious new menu offerings.

The space

The Greek has decked out the new spot with vintage signs and vinyl brought directly from Greece, with a promise of even more decor in the near future. Old advertisements for Coca-Cola and John Deere ads in Greek add a nice vintage flair to the modern-looking eatery.

When coordinating our visit, we were told we had to come later in the evening because the lighting was impeccable. When the sun began to set, the candles came out, adding a gorgeous orange hue to the restaurant.

The seating was also very inviting, with long booths and pillows for you to get cozy with. The whole space felt home-y with a modern vibe. Whether you’re showing up in your Sunday best or in your hoodie and jeans, you’ll feel right at home.

Additionally, The Greek might have the prettiest bathroom we’ve seen in a new restaurant. The wallpaper is absolutely gorgeous and instead of showing you, we’d recommend you check it out and take your next IG selfie there.

The food

We have to start with our favourite of the night, which was the vegan calamari. It’s a newer addition to the menu, and we’d honestly say that despite the lack of squid, this is a top contender for best calamari in Vancouver.

The Greek uses oyster mushrooms instead of squid, deep fries them with herbs and spices, and serves it with a spicy tahini soy dip. It was crunchy, and the oyster mushrooms gave it that squid-like texture.

Now, you wouldn’t normally think of pasta when you think of Greek food, but we were assured that The Greek’s makaronia me kima was indeed Greek. It resembled a spaghetti bolognese and featured a meat-forward sauce made with spices like cinnamon, clove, and allspice.

But the true star of the show was, of course, the lamb served on a bed of rice with lemon potatoes and roast vegetables. It would be a mistake not to order this dish when you visit (and yes, we know you will visit). The lamb was fall-off-the-bone tender, and you know we can’t skip out on those lemony potatoes.

Another unexpected favourite was this egg and lemon soup called avgolemono, which was delightfully creamy without any actual cream in it (the egg is what gives it a creamy texture). If you think this is just your standard soup, then you’re severely mistaken.

This all goes to say that everything we tried at The Greek was delicious. Whether planning a first date, a friendly get-together, or even a celebratory dinner, The Greek is the place to be.

Founded in 1984, The Greek currently has three locations other locations in Yaletown, Gastown, and North Vancouver.

This new spot takes over the former address of Heritage Asian Eatery. You can visit the new digs from 11:30 am to 10 pm on weekdays, noon to 11 pm on Saturdays, and noon to 10 pm on Sundays.

Address: 382 W Broadway, Vancouver

