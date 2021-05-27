Best burgers in Vancouver you need to try at least once
Nothing hits the spot like a juicy, fresh-off-the-grill, dressed-to-perfection burger, so it’s a good thing we’ve got this list of the best burgers in Vancouver for all you beef lovers out there.
Vancouver’s selection of this classic comfort food is absolutely out of this world. We could go on forever, but we’ve narrowed it down to the top 14.
From pop-ups to food trucks to brick-and-mortar shops, here are some incredible places to get top-notch burgers in Vancouver.
Hundy
Hundy operates as a burger bar inside Their There from Thursday to Sunday evenings. Aside from awesome vibes and atmosphere, Hundy serves up a burger we could eat again and again. Beef, pickles, cheese, and Hundy sauce – what more do you need?
Address: 2042 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-8828
Per Se Social Corner
The local Yaletown haunt may be best known for its Italian and Spanish-inspired eats, but it also happens to serve up a killer burger. Made with an 8 oz Blue Goose organic beef patty, fresh challah bun, melted fontina cheese, truffle aioli, and Sirah caramelized onions, you can get this offering for lunch or dinner.
Address: 891 Homer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-6111
Between 2 Buns
This “food stand” has found a regular home at 105 E Pender in Chinatown. Find it open Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 8 pm and get these drool-worthy smashed patty burgers and fries.
Address: 105 E Pender, Vancouver
Moderne Burger/Burgerette
This old-school burger joint is a favourite for folks in Vancouver. The burgers here are always made fresh-to-order, which means the buns, veg, and beef are all perfect and ready to be devoured as soon as they land in your burger-loving hands.
Address: 865 West Broadway, Vancouver
Downlow Burgers
Downlow doesn’t disappoint when it comes to handhelds. While there are several kinds of burgers you can order, we recommend The Americana. This creation features a dry-aged beef patty, special sauce, lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions, and pickles on a Livia bun.
Address: 926 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-945-6751
Alibi Room
Head to this beer mecca and enjoy its signature burger. This creation is made from an all-natural beef burger, smoked onion mayo, lettuce, tomato, and zucchini pickles.
Address: 157 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-623-3383
The Victor
This restaurant, located inside Parq Vancouver, has a Brant Lake Wagyu Burger made from caramelized onions, taleggio cheese, and black truffle dressing that’s unreal. Pair it with triple-cooked fries and you’ll be in heaven.
Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8600
Wakwak Burger (food truck)
Whatever your thoughts on Wakwak, you can’t deny that the $2.85 price tag for a burger from this food truck is anything less than extraordinary. It may be simple, but the patty is juicy, the lettuce is crispy, and the bun is soft. If that’s not a recipe for a solid street burger, we don’t know what is.
Address: Check Facebook for location/operating hours
Pourhouse
Head to Pourhouse Restaurant to get their signature Pourhouse Burger made from a combo of dry aged Cache Creek beef, aged cheddar, and pork belly. You can add a variety of toppings like foie gras, a fried egg, and even crispy chicken skin.
Address: 162 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-7022
Fable Diner
Fable Diner has several outstanding handhelds for burger lovers to choose from. We think you can never go wrong with the Diner Double – a burger loaded with double bacon, double cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and Fable Diner sauce.
Address: 151 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-3463
Turbo X Trans Am
Folks can head to the 1879 Powell Street spot a get a variety of burgers from Turbo X Trans Am, including bacon cheeseburgers, cheeseburgers, and veggie burgers too.
Address: 1879 Powell Street, Vancouver
Hawksworth
If Beyonce was a burger, this would be it. The Hawksworth Beef Burger is a combination of applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, and thick, crispy fries. It’s definitely not your everyday burger, but it’s worth the splurge.
Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7000
Bells & Whistles
With two Vancouver locations, fans of this spot have double the opportunity to enjoy a burger from Bells & Whistles. There are six varieties of burgers up for order here, including an all-day breakfast burger.
Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7990
Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4770
Popina Canteen
We are big fans of Popina’s grass-fed BC Beef cheeseburger…especially when it arrives with one of this spot’s signature Puffcream desserts.
Address: Northwest side of the Granville Island Public Market, Vancouver