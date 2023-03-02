Vancouver’s rental market has become increasingly unaffordable, but it’s not just housing that has been affected – it’s the small businesses, too.

The latest business to be negatively impacted by the city’s rising costs is Tamam To-Go, the Commercial Drive outpost of the sister restaurant Tamam: Fine Palestinian Cuisine on East Hastings.

In an Instagram post shared on the restaurant’s page Thursday afternoon, Tamam announced that it has been forced to close due to a major increase in its rent.

“Building owner for our Commercial drive location wants to raise the rent from $40/SF to $61/SF (plus 5% annual increase),” the post stated, not without some level of obvious disappointment.

“How do they expect small businesses to survive let alone making money? Goodbye Commercial Drive,” the post continued.

This location at 1108 Commercial Drive offered quick, counter service versions of the kind of Palestinian dishes served at its sister restaurant, and its closure will be a major loss to the Commercial Drive food scene.

Tamam To-Go hasn’t shared an exact closing date yet but says it will be wrapping up and leaving its address by the end of the month, so you still have a few weeks to pay them a visit.

Tamam’s 2616 East Hastings Street location will remain open.