If you’re needing a quick bite and don’t want to visit a typical fast-food joint, look no further than Hungry Zus.

Hungry Zus (pronounced like Zeus) is the latest Mediterranean joint to hit Vancouver and offers plenty of quick food options for you to try. Dished was able to check out the new digs and try some of the many menu items available.

We had two stand-out favourites: the Lemon Herb Chicken Bowl and Amazing Pork Gyro Wrap. Both tasted great and were ready impressively fast.

Think of this spot as the Mediterranean version of Subway. You say which item you want, and then you go down the line to make it your own.

The Lemon Herb Chicken Bowl comes with your option of Yellow Dill Rice (which was our choice), brown rice, power rice, super greens, baby spinach, and romaine lettuce. From there, you’re able to add items like tzatziki, hummus, garlic aioli, Greek vinaigrette, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, feta crumble, pita crisps, and more! We opted for every option to get the full Hungry Zus-effect and let us tell you, it was worth it.

We did the same for the Amazing Pork Gyro Wrap and… well, it was amazing! It was packed full of pork and had plenty of fresh vegetables as well. Overall, it was very filling.

If you’re visiting Hungry Zus, you should also try one of its refreshers. The Cucumber Mint Lime refresher was refreshing (obviously) and had a pleasant mint flavour to it.

We also got to try some Hungry Zus’ sides, including its Zucchini Fries, which were topped with feta, and Crispy Pita Chips with all the dipping sauces. We’d recommend ordering the Roasted Eggplant Dip, but all the dips were tasty.

Located just outside the entrance of the Canada Line Waterfront station, Hungry Zus is perfect for a quick bite while you’re out on the town. Whether you’re looking for something quick to eat or somewhere to sit down and hang with friends, Hungry Zus is the place to be.

Address: 433 Granville Street, Vancouver

