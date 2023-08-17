The Greek by Anatoli is known as one of the city’s most fun spots for Greek food, so we’re excited that a brand new location is coming to Vancouver soon.

Founded in 1984, The Greek currently operates three locations – in Yaletown, Gastown, and North Vancouver – but will soon be dishing up its fresh Greek eats out of 382 West Broadway, the former address of Heritage Asian Eatery.

In a quick call with Cody Hall, The Greek’s Director of Operations, Dished confirmed that this new spot is currently in the works, with a late 2023 projected opening.

The West Broadway spot will serve as a commissary of sorts for the restaurant brand, allowing them to expand their delivery reach to those living as far as Kitsilano or Burnaby.

The concept will focus on quick to-go lunches before flipping to a more moody, candlelit kind of vibe for dinner time. Hall says they want to be able to redirect diner’s attention away from the construction outside, which is currently the site of the new Broadway SkyTrain line.

The dark interiors, which will skew towards the more tropical, will make the space feel vibey and cool, with interior details like plenty of booth seating, detailed millwork, Greek vases, and Versace wallpaper.

There will also be a DJ area at the front of the restaurant, making it an evening destination as much as a spot for quick, delicious lunch options. Hall says the drink menu will also feature bottled cocktails and easy wines, leaning on the to-go aspect of the concept at least for the first couple of months.

We’re told that the menu will be similar to those at its other locations and will be available for delivery via Uber Eats and Door Dash.

The Greek on Broadway is still in the works, and we may have to wait until October or November to check it out, but we have a feeling this spot will be just as popular as its other locations.

Stay tuned for more details on the new location.

The Greek – Broadway

Address: 382 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram