Mogador Restaurant: Vancouver's latest Moroccan eatery is now open

A new Moroccan restaurant just opened in Vancouver.

Mogador Restaurant has yet to post a menu online but it promises to serve “the flavours of Moroccan and Mediterranean gastronomy.”

Some of the meals shown on its social media include tagine, couscous, and tabbouleh.

This new spot was formerly the location of Tagine Moroccan Restaurant, which was previously known as Moltaqa before it rebranded.

However, the new Moltaqa location can be found 1002 Mainland Street, Vancouver. It is now the restaurant’s only location.

Mogador Restaurant’s grand opening is today until December 17. You can visit this new restaurant seven days a week from 5 pm to midnight

Mogador Restaurant

Address: 51 W Hasting Street, Vancouver

Instagram

