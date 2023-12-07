FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Kapow! Burger: Vancouver's new handheld maker packs a punch

Dec 7 2023, 5:15 pm
At this point, Vancouver’s burger scene is looking great. Everyone has their favourite beefy handheld, but another challenger has entered the ring that you have to check out: Kapow! Burger.

This fresh purveyor is operating out of a food truck onsite at Mount Pleasant’s Electric Bicycle Brewing, building the foundation of its patronage on burgers and beer — two beautiful things.

Folks can order from inside the 20 E 4th Avenue tasting room or directly from the truck, which can be found out at the back of the brewery. 

Kapow Burger

Kapow Burger

Kapow! is brought to us by owner/operator Jacob Sweetapple, who has ambitious plans to rapidly expand this concept with an expected six locations within the next year.

Familiar face and industry vet Chef Alessandro Vianello heads up the menu development and kitchen operations here.

“Bringing a ‘Kapow’ to the burger scene, we’re all about blending quality, taste, and
affordability,” shares Vianello.

Kapow!’s lineup of smash burgers packs a punch. We tasted two during our visit.

Kapow Burger

The Kapow! is made with a fried onion smash patty, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickle, and Kapow! Sauce.

We also got the Boom!, a combo of jalapeno jack cheese, crispy onion, pickled jalapeno, and chipotle Boom! Sauce.

There are six burgers up for order, including a chicken offering and a plant-based creation, the Wham!, made from breaded sweet potato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, and sesame soy Wham! Sauce.

Kiddos 12 and under can opt for the Lil Kapow!, and our furry four-legged buds can enjoy the Pup-Pow!, a combo of smash patty, cheddar cheese, and peanut butter.

Every burger can be made a double for an additional charge, and there are ample add-ons to explore as well (including a gluten-free bun option).

Kapow Burger

In terms of sides, Kapow! has Tater Tots, loaded Kapow! Tots, and Potato Salad up for order.

Find this concept operating at Electric Bicycle Brewing Monday to Thursday from 2 pm to close and Friday to Sunday from noon until close.

Kapow! Burger

Address: Electric Bicycle Brewing — 20 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

