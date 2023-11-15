We tried Metro Vancouver's newest luxury dining experience, Skye Avenue

A new luxury dining experience is joining the Metro Vancouver food scene. Skye Avenue Kitchen + Lounge is opening next week, and Dished was able to get a sneak peek of the new spot.

The menu for Skye Avenue was created by chef Valerie Pescetelli, who is known for his work at chef Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred Savoy Grill, along with Per se Social Corner, Acquafarina, and The Victor Steakhouse. During our visit, it was abundantly clear that Pescetelli is very passionate about his menu.

Our favourite item on the menu was the Chef’s Burger, which we were told is inspired by Pescetelli’s time at Per se Social Corner. It’s made with organic, grass-fed, house-ground beef on brioche bread with fontina cheese, truffle aioli, crunchy onions, and hand-cut sea salt fries. You can also order this one from blue to well done and anywhere in between. We’ve had a lot of good burgers at Dished, but this one is one of our favourites.

In addition to a menu full of delicious food, Skye Avenue offers an extensive drink list featuring plenty of specialty cocktails. We got to try Skye’s take on a Miami Vice, which is made with clarified piña colada and a vegan strawberry daiquiri foam, meaning this entire drink is dairy-free.

We were also served a Cosmo Kramer (a reference to everyone’s favourite sitcom, Seinfeld), which is made with Tito’s Vodka, Cointreau, ginger turmeric oleo, cranberry, and garnished with carrot. It was delightfully earthy with a nice kick from the ginger.

The location itself has completely transformed. What was previously the crowded and busy Central City Tap House has now become an airy restaurant with its own whisky lounge. Bottles of whisky ranged in price from a couple hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. This is also one of the largest whisky collections in all of Canada.

Skye Avenue is set to open on November 19 in Surrey at the Central City mall. It’ll operate Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm and Friday to Saturday from 11 am to midnight. You can make your reservation online now.

Address: 13450 102 Avenue, Surrey

Instagram