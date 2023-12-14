Zaatar w Zeit, a fast-casual eatery serving Lebanese and Mediterranean dishes, is set to open a new location in Metro Vancouver this month.

To celebrate this new spot, the first 23 guests will receive a free wrap on its opening day as a nod to the final month of 2023.

The new location will feature a minimalistic interior with white brick walls, traditional mosaic tiles, and wood accents. Zaatar will also have low tables and booths with Air Charging stations at every table. Additionally, it features a patio that will open in the spring of 2024.

Zaatar w Zeit is best known for its native Lebanese favourites, including its Classic Zaatar manousheh, made with authentic ground zaatar mixed with toasted sesame seeds, sumac spice, and oil.

You can also order items like its Lahmeh Bi Ajjine manousheh, made with minced beef blended with spices, diced onion, and tomato, or its iconic Green Baked Falafel wrap.

Zaatar’s new digs opens on December 16. If you can’t wait until then, you can visit its other location in Pacific Centre.

Address: 900 Main Street, Vancouver

