The Hard Bean Brunch Co. opens its second location in Langley

Earlier this year, The Hard Bean Brunch Co. announced big expansion plans. Now those plans have come to fruition with its Langley location opening yesterday.

“Brunch is calling!… and by brunch we mean our new Langley location is officially open!” shared the brunch spot online.

The Hard Bean Brunch Co. only opened its first location last year in Port Moody but is already taking the brunch scene by storm.

This spot is best known for its brunch offerings (duh), like its nacho breakfast, a brunch charcuterie board, and a range of classics like omelettes and pancakes.

We’d recommend trying the Baileys coffee flight, which comes with four seasonal flavours, all topped with whipped cream.

“We are beyond excited that this day has finally come and we want to thank each and every one of you for all your support,” continued the restaurant.

Additionally, on its website, there is a listing for a Vancouver location coming to Waterfront sometime in 2024.

You can visit this new location Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 11 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 9 am to midnight.

Address: 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, Langley

