We shared news of Dovetail’s impending opening just last month. Now, the fresh Yaletown restaurant has soft-opened, so Dished popped into the space to see what was going on down at 1079 Mainland Street.

Dovetail took over the former space of Michelin Bib Gourmand spot Nightshade, which quietly wound down operations in September.

Since then, the interior of the space has been transformed into an elevated boho oasis. It features organic textures, woods, earthy-toned fabrics, and boasts snazzy branding to match.

While the bones and layout of the restaurant remain the same as its predecessor, Jute Design & Management led Dovetail’s interior transformation to what it is now.

The restaurant now offers a fantastic 30-seat private dining area with a separate entrance at the back. It was formerly the tucked-away disco concept Lightshade. Now, it’s a bright and beautiful space for hosting meetings and celebrations.

But on to the food.

Inspired by the easy-breezy vibes and colourful cuisine of California, Dovetail’s menu offers everything from large-format proteins to superior sharables.

The eatery was named with cohesion in mind (both in terms of the woodworking joint and dovetailing in the kitchen), so it’s no surprise there’s an array of plates that are very different, but they all go together wonderfully once they land on the table.

Whether you’re inside the 110-seat space or relaxing on the 40-seat front patio, we predict you’re going to enjoy this spot, as there’s something for everyone.

Take a few of the small plates we tasted, for example.

The Tuna Tartare, Mochiko Chicken, and Mushroom Toast on grilled brioche – a delightful trio of items that are fantastic as standalone dishes, but even better enjoyed together.

Onto the pasta. You’ll find several varieties, including a seasonal plant-based option, up for order in this section.

We loved the Spicy Vodka with Calabrian chilli and pecorino.

The Steak Frites For Two is an absolute delight.

There are also plates like the Chicken Parm and a tasty-sounding burger made with a double patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, and Comeback Sauce that we need to come back and try.

For sweet stuff, the Lemon Tiramisu is a can’t-miss. Pair it with some housemade Limoncello and you’ll be in heaven.

The wine list here features bottles mainly from BC and California. For cocktails, this restaurant will be keeping things simple and focusing on the classics.

Speaking of classic cocktails, Dovetail loves its martinis.

The restaurant even has a Martini Hour deal on weekdays from 5 to 6 pm where folks can enjoy vodka, gin, lychee, and espresso martinis for $12 each.

Those sips can be made premium for a few dollars more.

Dovetail is now open for lunch and dinner. Find it operating from 11:30 am till late.

Dovetail

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram