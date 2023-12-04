The Flamingo Room: Inside Vancouver's new Miami-inspired bar

Vancouver’s highly anticipated new bar and live entertainment venue officially opens this week: The Flamingo Room.

The Miami-inspired destination has taken flight in Havana’s former theatre space, and it’s a true slice of paradise.

Dished entered the Commercial Drive spot and walked through the vibrant corridor leading to the space to check out what’s in store for patrons.

Described as a neighbourhood watering hole-meets-eclectic cocktail room, the colourful 900 sq ft space offers seats for 58, along with six bar spots in a room boasting decorative lighting, comfortable seating, and lush greenery throughout.

When there’s not a musician, band, DJ, or comedian on The Flamingo Room’s intimate stage, those bar seats are going to be the best spot in the house, as folks can witness show-stopping sips being crafted before their eyes.

Beverage Director Alexa Greenman has crafted a robust menu of house sips inspired by Latin and Caribbean flavours, including several low-ABV creations and picture-perfect shareable cocktails for groups, which we will 100% be returning to try for “research.”

Think of a pitcher of Hibiscus and Guava Mojito and the Cancha Punch Bowl made with Havana Club rum.

The drink program here is the definition of easy-to-navigate.

Each cocktail is presented with a description, a drawing of how it will look so you can peep the glassware, and a flamingo meter of how spicy, smoky, sweet, and boozy that specific offering is.

In addition to cocktails, spirits, wine, and beer, The Flamingo Room offers a mighty selection of shareable snacks courtesy of executive chef Andrew Hounslow.

We tried the Cubano Medianoche made with house porchetta, honey ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and yellow mustard on a pressed house Cuban bun. We’ll be back for that one.

The Chickpea + Jicama Ceviche is a can’t-miss too. This arrives with salty corn tortilla chips and makes for a perfect pairing alongside a cocktail.

We’re also big fans of the tajin-spiced watermelon with mint and would recommend getting that for your table during a visit.

“We look forward to welcoming guests into an intimate, tropical space, where inventive drinks and snacks are underscored with amazing live music and comedy,” says Reuben Major, Managing Partner of Havana Vancouver and The Flamingo Room.

“I’m so proud of our team for their dedication and hard work bringing The Flamingo Room to a reality. It’s been a long time coming, and we’re excited to open our doors!”

The Flamingo Room officially opens on December 6.

The Flamingo Room

Address: 1214 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram