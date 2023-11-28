FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Brazilian açai brand Oakberry to open second location in Vancouver

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Nov 28 2023, 6:42 pm
Brazilian açai brand Oakberry to open second location in Vancouver

Oakberry has taken the world by storm with its açai bowls and smoothies, and the company shows no signs of stopping.

The Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is opening its second location on Water Street close to the iconic Gastown Steam Clock.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OAKBERRY Açaí Canada (@oakberry.ca)

Oakberry is best known for its açai bowls and smoothies that come with unlimited toppings. There are 17 toppings to choose from, including granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and cashews. You can also add things like whey protein or almond butter to your bowl for an additional charge.

Oakberry’s first Vancouver location opened in July 2023 at 3139 West Broadway in Kitsilano.

Earlier this year, Oakberry told Dished that it’s also planning to set up shop in Cambie Village, the West End, and as a kiosk at The Post building downtown on West Georgia Street.

A grand opening date for the new location has yet to be confirmed. Be sure to check back here for more details when they come.

Oakberry Water Street

Address: 375 Water Street, Vancouver

Instagram | TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop