Brazilian açai brand Oakberry to open second location in Vancouver

Oakberry has taken the world by storm with its açai bowls and smoothies, and the company shows no signs of stopping.

The Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is opening its second location on Water Street close to the iconic Gastown Steam Clock.

Oakberry is best known for its açai bowls and smoothies that come with unlimited toppings. There are 17 toppings to choose from, including granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and cashews. You can also add things like whey protein or almond butter to your bowl for an additional charge.

Oakberry’s first Vancouver location opened in July 2023 at 3139 West Broadway in Kitsilano.

Earlier this year, Oakberry told Dished that it’s also planning to set up shop in Cambie Village, the West End, and as a kiosk at The Post building downtown on West Georgia Street.

A grand opening date for the new location has yet to be confirmed. Be sure to check back here for more details when they come.

Address: 375 Water Street, Vancouver

