Oidé Coffee moves to new location in Vancouver

Hidden gem Oidé Coffee has officially moved into its new location in Kitsilano.

Oidé, which means “come here” in Japanese, opened at 550 Clarke Drive back in May 2022, a temporary space run by Coffee Central Roasting.

The cafe is run by the same folks behind the former Iktsuarpok Coffee Stand, which sold hand-crafted drinks out of a window at 30 425 Carrall Street from 2018 until the end of 2021.

Oidé had been operating under a “soft launch” for the last year in its temporary space, but it’s now officially open in the new location.

The cafe is best known for serving coffee with just two options — with or without milk. This covers everything from flat whites to Americanos and keeps things simple. As a result, this keeps the focus on quality.

The new shop is located in an iconic building designed by Arthur Erickson known as the “Waterfall Building.”

You can visit the cafe from 8 am to 4 pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Oidé Coffee

Address: 1548 West 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

