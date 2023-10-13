Taco fans in North Vancouver will be sad to hear that Tacomio has now closed its Lonsdale Avenue location.

The taco shop broke the news yesterday and said, “This decision wasn’t made lightly, and we want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who have walked through our doors, shared a meal, a laugh, and created cherished memories with us.”

Tacomio is a family-run Mexican restaurant serving fresh and authentic Mexican street food with a modern twist. The food was heavily inspired by family recipes passed down through generations.

The restaurant is best known for dishes like its Quesabirria, which is shredded Birria beef stew and melted cheese sandwiched between a six-inch corn tortilla that has been seasoned with adobo sauce and comes with a side of Birria consomé for dipping.

However, fans of Tacomio will still be able to get their taco fix from the store’s other two locations in Vancouver.

“We’re excited to continue welcoming you with open arms at our Vancouver Strathcona and UBC locations. Our commitment to quality flavour, and the vibrant Tacomio experience remains steadfast,” said the taco shop

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, North Vancouver. We hope to see many familiar faces in our other locations and until then, stay safe and keep the taco love alive!”

Tacomio

Address: 1245 Glen Drive, Vancouver

Address: 6025 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram | Website