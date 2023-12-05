A new 24-hour Tim Hortons just opened in Richmond
A new Tim Hortons just opened in Richmond and it’s soon going to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Located on the corner of Jacombs Road and Delf Place, Dished was told this new spot will be open 24 hours a day starting on December 7.
Now the only thing stopping you from a late-night donut run is convincing your friends it’s a good idea to eat donuts at 3 am.
The new location offers an indoor dining area and also a double-lane drive-thru.
Tim Hortons recently launched a holiday menu featuring non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured beverages including its Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut and Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys-Flavoured Infused Foam.
Tim Hortons Richmond
Address: 13020 Delf Place, Richmond