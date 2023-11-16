Hem 377 opened its second location in Vancouver on Commercial Drive

Hem 377, a Saigon-inspired Vietnamese cafe, first opened its doors at 5026 Victoria Drive early last year. The cafe has now opened its second location on Commercial Drive, bringing another slice of Saigon to Vancouver.

The spot grew a following for its modern take on traditional Vietnamese drinks like its iced version of Vietnamese egg coffee. It also serves up a selection of savoury snacks and desserts.

Hem 377’s new location is at 1108 Commercial Drive, which was the former location of Tamam To Go.

The new digs feature a similar vibe to the original space, with hand-painted murals on the walls. However, it’s larger with more space to dine in.

When you visit, we recommend trying the ube latte, which is made with purple yam cream foam (from real purple yams), espresso, and milk.

The cafe also serves up some delicious bites like its bánh mì bowls served with grilled butter baguette pieces.

You can visit Hem 377 Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm, Friday from 8:30 am to 7 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 9 am to 6:30 pm.

Hem 377 — Commercial Drive

Address: 1108 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram