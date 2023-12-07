FoodFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Daruma Japanese Market is opening its biggest location in Tsawwassen

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Dec 7 2023, 8:23 pm
Daruma Japanese Market is opening its biggest location in Tsawwassen
Daruma Japanese Market

Holiday shoppers at Tsawwassen Mills are in for a treat because Daruma Japanese Market is opening in early December. This will mark the store’s fourth location.

Additionally, this new location will be Daruma’s largest store to date, spanning a total of 3,000 square feet.

In regards to the new location, Daruma said, “Daruma Japanese Market ingeniously blends traditional and modern, Eastern and Western elements, harmonizing perfectly with the shopping centre.”

“Daruma‘s unique Japanese charm will contribute to the prosperity of this area, allowing Japan’s distinct beauty to flourish on this beautiful land.”

Daruma Tsawwassen

Daruma Japanese Market

Special features of the new store include a Japanese-style wooden frame structure and LED wall, creating a warm and elegant shopping atmosphere reminiscent of Japan. Additionally, there will be a “ramen wall” showcasing a variety of carefully selected ramen.

Daruma Tsawwassen

Daruma Japanese Market

Daruma is best known for its wide assortment of Japanese snacks like cookies, candies, and much more.

If you can’t wait for this new location to open, you can visit Daruma in Parq Market in Vancouver or in Richmond at Union Square or Fisherman’s Wharf.

Daruma Tsawwassen

Daruma Japanese Market

Daruma Tsawwassen’s grand opening is on December 10 with a soft opening scheduled for December 9.

Daruma Japanese Market Tsawwassen

Address: Tsawwassen Mills Unit 634-5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen

Instagram | TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop