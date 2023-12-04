Chick Asta Bar is offering chicken and pasta fusion in Vancouver
A new eatery just opened in Vancouver, and it’s offering chicken and pasta fusion.
Chick Asta Bar (cleverly combining “chicken” and “pasta” to get its name) opened earlier in November. It offers a wide menu of unique dishes like Butter Chicken Lasagna and classic offerings like gnocchi marinara, chicken and rice bowls, and milkshakes that will “leave you shook.”
“Chick Asta is not just another restaurant; it’s an experience waiting to happen,” shared the restaurant. “This innovative eatery takes inspiration from various global cuisines and crafts its dishes with a touch of creativity that’s truly its own.”
“From delectable starters to mouthwatering main courses, Chick Asta offers a diverse range of options that cater to a wide array of tastes.”
Chick Asta said that whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or a casual get-together with friends, the “ambiance will set the stage for a delightful experience.”
Chick Asta Bar
Address: 4443 W 10th Avenue, Vancouver