Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar: Downtown Langley's new spot is now open

Folks in Langley are about to officially get one cool new hangout spot.

Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar, a new concept from the same folks behind Haven Kitchen and Bar, is launching at 20526 Fraser Highway in the city’s downtown.

The new neighbourhood watering hole is ready for patrons and pictures, as the inside looks absolutely ridiculous (in the best possible sense).

There’s even a taxidermy mice stripper pole display. Yes, for real.

The Concept

The new cocktail concept and restaurant aims to be “an unapologetic, over-the-top, dive-aesthetic corner bar,” we’re told, and hopes to become the area’s new go-to watering hole.

The 1,700-square-foot space will seat 55 people inside and 45 outside on its roomy patio.

This place will be all about having a good time while being “unpretentious, bold,” and serving up an “against-the-grain” attitude.

The Menu

As for the food and drinks offered at Steven’s, the menu has been developed by chef Spencer Watts and will largely feature elevated bar food.

Expect “puffy tacos” – a creation we can’t wait to learn more about – and smash burgers, playful cocktails, screamers (slushies with soft-serve ice cream), rotating local taps, and buckets of beer.

A highlight we need to check out? The PB&J Smash Burger. Made with Texas toast, a double smash patty, American cheese, grape and rosemary jam, and whipped bacon peanut butter, this sounds like a food coma waiting to happen.

We’re also curious about the Corn Dog Tataki, a combo of cheddar frank, mustard tataki sauce, jalapeño Cheetos, and squeeze cheese.

You can also order nibbles like the World Famous Popcorn in either Hot Cheetos or Cool Ranch flavours and Gas Station Nachos.

The cocktail list is equally thrilling of a read.

From pitchers of Orange Julius made from Smirnoff vodka, Galliano, Sunny D, sweet cream, lemon, tangerine, and soda water to Boiler Makers, aka A Beer And A Shot, Steven’s has you covered for fun sips.

Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar officially opens on November 16.

Steven’s Cocktail Corner Bar

Address: 20526 Fraser Highway, Langley

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright