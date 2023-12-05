When we first reported on Vancouver’s new, soon-to-be-open speakeasy masquerading as a 24-hour pet psychic, we didn’t exactly know what to expect.

While the exterior of this space (which was formerly The Revel Room and then briefly The Hart) has maintained a psychic shop facade, we now know the interior of 238 Abbott Street has been completely transformed.

Arcana Spirit Lounge is now Gastown’s — and all of Vancouver’s — most occult cocktail bar.

This concept comes from the same folks who brought us Storm Crow, a brand that operated two locations of “Canada’s nerdiest bar” in Vancouver at one point.

If you were lucky enough to pop into the Alehouse or the Tavern before they shuttered, then you remember the admirable dedication to the fantastical geeky interior.

The space

It’s apparent from the moment you walk in that the owner’s newest venture, Arcana, has received the same thoughtful curation and attention to detail when it comes to themed decor.

The dedication begins at the host stand, where a crystal bar, wax candles, and a bowl of custom-made fortune cookies await.

From there, a staff member — whose clothing (along with all the staff’s clothing) matched the dark moody vibe — will guide you to your seat either on the main level, toward the back at the bar, or upstairs to the mezzanine, which is where we eventually landed.

Described as “an occult speakeasy blending the mystique of the supernatural with the elegance of a 1930s French salon,” Arcana transports you somewhere outside of modern-day Gastown, that’s for sure.

It wasn’t until we sat down that we realized we were pulling chairs up to a customized Ouija board table. That was a good sign.

The cocktails

Amidst the candles, creepy Victorian portraits, and strategical spooky lighting, you’ll find the menu.

The same commitment you see in the decor is present in the drink and food curation.

Handcrafted cocktails are inspired by the Major Arcana of the Tarot deck — you’ll see this in both their names and the interactive elements that arrive with some of them.

Take Death, for example. This sip not only lands on the table in a skull vessel but also with a custom die you can roll to see how you’ll meet your end.

We got “1970s Jello Recipe,” go figure!

There’s also the Psychic Hotline, which includes a phone number for a personal psychic reading. We were told some are spooky while others are more cheeky — ours said to order another drink.

Naturally, we obliged. Can’t fight fate they say, right?

If you’re feeling ritualistic, opt for the Absinthe Ceremony. One of the expert Arcana folks will flame a sugar cube before your eyes as you “partake in the age-old tradition.”

Speaking of knowledgeable staff, leave your drink order up to the talented mixologists behind the bar when you order the Wheel of Fortune and spin it twice to determine what drink you’re destined for.

The first spin lands on your spirit, and the second, the style.

The food

By this point you may be thinking, “That’s a lot of drinks for one sitting,” and yes, it is. But, luckily for Arcana patrons, the lounge also offers what it describes as an eclectic food menu, featuring contemporary twists on classic flavours.

The main event, which you may have spotted on social, is these branded Salem Sliders. Folks can choose any combo of three from the varieties up for order: bison with mustard-gherkin relish and smoked cheddar; lamb with goat cheese and cucumber mint crème fraîche; or the vegetarian option with goat cheese, pickled cucumber and mint crème fraîche.

There’s also a small but mighty selection of shareables and larger format proteins, including everything from the Ritual Steak Tartare to the Dark Harvest Farro Salad to the Croque Sorcière, Arcana’s twist on a classic French grilled cheese sandwich.

The latter is served with creamy Mornay dipping sauce and, yes, you should try it when you come here.

We didn’t get a chance to taste the housemade Kettle Chips, which come in flavours like Jalapeno & Parmesan and Cajun and are accompanied by sauces such as peppercorn ranch, truffle aioli, french onion, or pickled jalapeno. Next time.

This spot is currently operating under a soft opening. Its grand opening is forthcoming and we’ll keep you posted on that as soon as we can.

In the meantime, Arcana is accepting reservations up to two weeks in advance on a rolling basis. The destination tells Dished that they do reserve some space for walk-ins “for those who wish to try their luck with the Fates.”