A global superfood brand has big plans for a Vancouver takeover. Oakberry will be opening not one but five stores in our city in 2023.

Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.

It operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.

“We are beyond excited to bring Oakberry to Vancouver, a city that embraces a wellness mindset and appreciates fresh, nutritious ingredients,” says Carter Friesen, master franchisee for western Canada.

“We can’t wait for people to taste this delicious superfood this summer and to see what all the hype is about.”

Vancouver’s first location will open at 3139 West Broadway in Kitsilano.

Patrons can expect to enjoy Oakberry’s signature menu of customized bowls and beyond at this outpost once it opens this weekend.

This brand’s bowls will also offer unlimited toppings. Now if that’s not exciting we don’t know what is.

In addition to the Kits location, we’re told Oakberry is setting up shop in Gastown, Cambie Village, the West End, and as a kiosk at The Post building downtown on West Georgia Street.

You can find Oakberry Kitsilano open on July 8 at 8 am. The first 50 guests get a free signature açai bowl.

Oakberry — Kitsilano

Address: 3139 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram