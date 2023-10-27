We love a Canadian first regarding food and beverage brands, and here’s another one to get excited about.

Japan’s Garaku Soup Curry is set to open its first-ever Canadian location in Metro Vancouver, and soon.

What is Garaku?

Since it was founded in 2007, Garaku has opened several locations around Japan as well as an outpost in Bangkok, Thailand.

The eatery is known for its top-notch soup curry, one of Sapporo’s signature local delicacies.

This dish is made using a Japanese-style soup stock and a secret combo of 21 spices to create a rich, flavourful bowl every time.

The team tells us folks can expect “smooth, soupy curry loaded with spices and packed with chunky vegetables and meats eaten together with rice.”

Garaku uses 30 different kinds of ingredients in its soup curry. It’s a labour of love, so it’s no wonder the concept is known to draw long lines of hungry customers waiting to get a taste.

“The recipe is totally different from regular, thick Japanese-style curry, making it more of a soup dish than a curry.”

We’re told the Canadian menu will be simple and straightforward; however, patrons will be able to customize their soup curry experience by choosing spice levels and different toppings.

Seasonal delicacies, specials, and drinks are in the works too.

Metro Vancouver opening

Garaku confirmed to Dished that it will be opening at Richmond’s Aberdeen Centre (4151 Hazelbridge Way) in Unit 1360.

This is the former location of a Gram Cafe, the concept known for its fluffy, Japanese souffle pancakes.

Garaku has already taken over the 1,800 sq ft spot. At launch, it will offer seating for 49 people and is aiming to have its liquor licence as well.

Operating hours are expected to be 11 am to 4 pm for lunch service and 5 to 10 pm for dinner service.

A December opening is slated for this concept. We’ll share the exact date closer to.

Canadian expansion

The Garaku team tells Dished that after the first Canadian location opens in Richmond, outposts are slated to launch in Vancouver and Toronto.

“We plan to open across Canada to bring this Hokkaido soul food to Canadians!” the brand shares.

Dished will keep you posted on all the details as they are confirmed. Stay tuned!

Garaku

Address: Aberdeen Centre – Unit 1360 – 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Instagram