New casual dim sum eatery Top Wok Dim Sum Express just opened in Burnaby and it’s offering 25% off all its combos as part of its grand opening celebration. This adds it to the ever-growing list of dim sum spots in and around Vancouver.

Top Wok serves all-day dim sum alongside other Chinese food favourites like sweet and sour pork, honey garlic chicken, ginger beef, and more.

Top Wok makes getting your dim sum fix easy. If you order the dim sum combo, you can order any three dim sum items out of its 10 options. That includes shrimp dumplings, steamed beef balls, pork and shrimp siu mai, custard buns, and so much more.

The combo is also served with your choice of soy sauce chow mein or egg fried rice (with sticky rice and steamed rice rolls available for an additional cost), alongside a drink like its HK-style milk tea or HK-style coffee (served hot or iced).

Plus, as part of Top Wok’s grand opening celebration, you can get any combo for 25% off. How many places do you know where you can get lunch in Metro Vancouver for under $15? This deal is only going on until December 31, 2023, so be sure to get there quickly.

You also have the option of enjoying your dim sum in-house or buying it frozen and cooking it up at home.

Top Wok Dim Sum Express is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday to Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm.

Top Wok Dim Sum Express

Address: 8605 Glenlyon Parkway, Burnaby

