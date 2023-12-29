FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant OpeningsBest of

33 most buzz-worthy Vancouver restaurant openings we saw in 2023

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 29 2023, 6:25 pm
Mark Starkey/Courtside Hospitality

Sushi Mahana

 

Served omakase-style means that instead of ordering from a menu, diners are served a progressive set menu of sushi and small plates, making the dining experience about what’s seasonal, fresh, and top of mind for the chef at the moment.

Head Chef Hiroshi Hoshiko, along with Sous Chef Rika “Ghinn” Ginnaga, leads the omakase service here.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

 

This concept opened earlier this year in West Point Grey on February 2, and Chef Warren Chow is at the helm of the kitchen.

Aiming to be an “approachable, premium-casual concept,” Wildlight serves up modern dishes alongside BC wines and curated cocktails.

Address: 107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Phone: 604-915-0722

Instagram

Oakberry — Kitsilano

Oakberry Kits

Mark Yuen Visuals

This global superfood brand has big plans for a Vancouver takeover. Oakberry will be opening not one but five stores in our city in 2023.

Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.

It operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.

Address: 3139 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Burger Crush

 

The concept’s 40-seat Vancouver burger shop aims to offer up the “perfect burger, fries, and shakes.”

The goal is for patrons to enjoy high-quality food that remains simple and approachable, according to the concept.

Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Bagheera

 

Named after the fictional black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this concept has remained largely hush-hush.

The entrance to Bagheera is concealed behind a Chinatown betting shop, the Happy Valley Turf Club, at 518 Main Street.

Address: Behind Happy Valley Turf Club — 518 Main Street, Vancouver
To Enter: Place your bet on “King Louie”

Instagram

The Watson

 

Brought to us by the fine folks behind charcuterie and wine destination Bartholomew, this 3080 Main Street spot was named after a lesser-known street behind the establishment, Watson Street.

Address: 3080 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre

Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre

Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre

This fresh 10,000-square-foot space is the company’s 31st restaurant location. It can seat over 335 guests and also boasts a lounge, dining room, and an all-season enclosed patio complete with 20+ electric heaters, a misting system, automatic blinds, and three TVs.

In addition, this outpost has an exterior window to manage takeout orders, and it even offers two brand-new dishes that are exclusively available at this location.

Instagram

Courtside

Courtside

Mark Starkey/Courtside Hospitality

Courtside, Vancouver’s boutique dining experience catering to basketball, sport, and culture fanatics, finally opened this year.

Dished got a sneak peek inside ahead of the official opening, and let’s just say Courtside is definitely more than just your average sports bar.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Mama Said Pizza Co.

Mama Said Pizza Co

Margherita (Sarah Annand)

Port Moody already gets a taste of Mama Said Pizza Co’s Brooklyn-style pies via its food truck, but now, the local maker has opened its brick-and-mortar outpost.

The new 3135 Murray Street restaurant opened in Port Moody, right near the city’s Brewers Row.

Address: 3135 Murray Street, Port Moody

Instagram

Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly (YVR)

 

The concept, which proudly notes that it’s Vancouver’s only Indigenous-owned and -operated restaurant, is now also the first Indigenous restaurant in a Canadian airport.

Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly offers guests fresh and authentic Indigenous cuisine, just like at the original West Broadway location.

Think eats such as a Beet Salad, Salmon Burger, and more exclusive new offerings.

With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies

