33 most buzz-worthy Vancouver restaurant openings we saw in 2023

Holy macaroni – what a year for restaurant openings.

Over the last 12 months, we’ve tasted an array of offerings from new concepts, to new chain locations, and new food trucks.

Here are some of the biggest and most exciting restaurant openings that happened in, or around, Vancouver in 2023.

Beaucoup, which is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in Vancouver for Parisian-inspired delicacies, first launched in December 2012 on Fir Street.

Run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, the concept has a dedicated following of people who adore its signature lineup of delicious pastries, viennoiseries, and treats (us included!).

Beaucoup Bakery’s new outpost inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street opened earlier this year.

Address: St. Regis Hotel — 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Located at 961 Denman Street, this top-notch cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.

Jungle Room is a fabulous destination for carefully curated cocktails, wines from around the world, champagne, and great eats.

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

It’s been a while in the making, but it finally arrived this year: BC’s very first location of Christopher Siu’s Daan Go Cake Lab.

Winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, Siu has previously opened five locations of Daan Go in Ontario, but the Richmond location is the very first for BC.

Address: 4731 Garden City Road unit 100, Richmond

The former Oo La Cha space became something new and exciting this year: Acre Through the Seasons.

The eatery describes itself as a fine-dining restaurant that “marries the concepts of contemporary cuisine and the farm-to-table experience.”

Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-242-2760

Japan’s Garaku Soup Curry has opened its first-ever Canadian location in Metro Vancouver, and Dished was able to get a sneak peek ahead of its launch.

Since it was founded in 2007, Garaku has opened several locations around Japan, as well as an outpost in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, the chain is in Canada and is hoping to open more locations in the near future.

Address: Aberdeen Centre – Unit 1360, 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Downtown Vancouver just got a great new addition to its dining scene: Bar Haifa.

This concept comes to us from the folks behind The Haifa Room, a celebrated Palestinian-Israeli eatery located in Toronto.

Located at 410 W Georgia Street on the ground floor of the Deloitte Summit building, Bar Haifa offers seats for 55 patrons inside.

Address: 410 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

We stepped into the new art deco downtown hotel to see what was on offer at Dahlia Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, a place where the fare is described as heavily inspired by that of the French Riviera and Italian coastline.

Located on the ground floor of the 104-room, 13-floor property, Dahlia is situated on the West Pender Street side of the building and offers views of the bustling downtown street via floor-to-ceiling windows.

Address: Azur Legacy Collection Hotel — 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver

The tasting house and production facility are finished and looking great. Dished popped into the 222 W 5th Avenue space ahead of its launch for a sneak peek earlier this year.

Patrons can come into the 67-seat main lounge and enjoy Please!’s signature small-batch cocktails on tap, infused botanic spirits, and an onsite retail store too.

For grub, Please! has teamed up with local favourite Jamjar Canteen to offer some modern Middle Eastern eats.

Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

A new specialty bakery concept known for its treats and donuts opened on Robson Street this year: Unni Pastries.

This concept had been operating out of Commissary Connect while fulfilling online orders and deliveries, and now, it has settled into its very own brick-and-mortar space.

Folks can expect special Korean pastries, including donuts, scones, tarts, loaves, and cakes, along with charcuterie platters and boxes ranging from single servings to larger spreads for groups.

Address: 1773 Robson Street, Vancouver

We first shared this news in Spring 2021, when the company told us it was set to open not one but three locations in our area, including Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

The first outpost from the brand is located at 511 W Broadway. Dished popped in ahead of the public opening back in July to see what was in store.

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

One of downtown Vancouver’s hotels is getting a refresh, and as a part of that, we got an exciting new elevated destination where we can sip and savour: Parker Rooftop.

Perched 120 ft above the city at the Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.

Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

