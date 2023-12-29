33 most buzz-worthy Vancouver restaurant openings we saw in 2023
Holy macaroni – what a year for restaurant openings.
Over the last 12 months, we’ve tasted an array of offerings from new concepts, to new chain locations, and new food trucks.
Here are some of the biggest and most exciting restaurant openings that happened in, or around, Vancouver in 2023.
Beaucoup Bakery Downtown
Beaucoup, which is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in Vancouver for Parisian-inspired delicacies, first launched in December 2012 on Fir Street.
Run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, the concept has a dedicated following of people who adore its signature lineup of delicious pastries, viennoiseries, and treats (us included!).
Beaucoup Bakery’s new outpost inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street opened earlier this year.
Address: St. Regis Hotel — 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Jungle Room
Located at 961 Denman Street, this top-notch cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.
Jungle Room is a fabulous destination for carefully curated cocktails, wines from around the world, champagne, and great eats.
Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver
Daan Go Cake Lab – Richmond
It’s been a while in the making, but it finally arrived this year: BC’s very first location of Christopher Siu’s Daan Go Cake Lab.
Winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, Siu has previously opened five locations of Daan Go in Ontario, but the Richmond location is the very first for BC.
Address: 4731 Garden City Road unit 100, Richmond
ACRE Through the Seasons
The former Oo La Cha space became something new and exciting this year: Acre Through the Seasons.
The eatery describes itself as a fine-dining restaurant that “marries the concepts of contemporary cuisine and the farm-to-table experience.”
Address: Versante Hotel — 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-242-2760
Garaku Soup Curry Richmond
Japan’s Garaku Soup Curry has opened its first-ever Canadian location in Metro Vancouver, and Dished was able to get a sneak peek ahead of its launch.
Since it was founded in 2007, Garaku has opened several locations around Japan, as well as an outpost in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, the chain is in Canada and is hoping to open more locations in the near future.
Address: Aberdeen Centre – Unit 1360, 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond
Bar Haifa
Downtown Vancouver just got a great new addition to its dining scene: Bar Haifa.
This concept comes to us from the folks behind The Haifa Room, a celebrated Palestinian-Israeli eatery located in Toronto.
Located at 410 W Georgia Street on the ground floor of the Deloitte Summit building, Bar Haifa offers seats for 55 patrons inside.
Address: 410 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Dahlia Restaurant and Cocktail Bar
We stepped into the new art deco downtown hotel to see what was on offer at Dahlia Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, a place where the fare is described as heavily inspired by that of the French Riviera and Italian coastline.
Located on the ground floor of the 104-room, 13-floor property, Dahlia is situated on the West Pender Street side of the building and offers views of the bustling downtown street via floor-to-ceiling windows.
Address: Azur Legacy Collection Hotel — 833 W Pender Street, Vancouver
Please! Tasting House
The tasting house and production facility are finished and looking great. Dished popped into the 222 W 5th Avenue space ahead of its launch for a sneak peek earlier this year.
Patrons can come into the 67-seat main lounge and enjoy Please!’s signature small-batch cocktails on tap, infused botanic spirits, and an onsite retail store too.
For grub, Please! has teamed up with local favourite Jamjar Canteen to offer some modern Middle Eastern eats.
Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Unni Pastries
A new specialty bakery concept known for its treats and donuts opened on Robson Street this year: Unni Pastries.
This concept had been operating out of Commissary Connect while fulfilling online orders and deliveries, and now, it has settled into its very own brick-and-mortar space.
Folks can expect special Korean pastries, including donuts, scones, tarts, loaves, and cakes, along with charcuterie platters and boxes ranging from single servings to larger spreads for groups.
Address: 1773 Robson Street, Vancouver
Pablo Cheese Tart — Vancouver
We first shared this news in Spring 2021, when the company told us it was set to open not one but three locations in our area, including Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.
The first outpost from the brand is located at 511 W Broadway. Dished popped in ahead of the public opening back in July to see what was in store.
Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver
Parker Rooftop
One of downtown Vancouver’s hotels is getting a refresh, and as a part of that, we got an exciting new elevated destination where we can sip and savour: Parker Rooftop.
Perched 120 ft above the city at the Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.
Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver
Lee’s Donuts Gastown
Lee’s Donuts recently opened its latest location in Gastown. What’s even cooler is its opening right across from the Gastown Steam Clock. We went to check it out during its soft opening to get the scoop on these delicious donuts.
The donut shop promises to serve all of its fan favourites like Honey Dip, Cookie Monster, and Chocolate iced.
Address: 199 Water Street, Vancouver
Takenaka Onigiri Cafe
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by TAKENAKA | Japanese Cafe & Food Truck in Vancouver (@takenaka_yvr)
Takenaka, Vancouver’s food truck serving up Japanese bentos, rice bowls, and appetizers, has opened a cafe specializing in onigiri.
The fresh destination for the delicacy, also known as Japanese rice balls, opened in Coho Coffee’s former location.
Address: 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
Kapow! Burger
At this point, Vancouver’s burger scene is looking great. Everyone has their favourite beefy handheld, but another challenger has entered the ring that you have to check out: Kapow! Burger.
This fresh purveyor is operating out of a food truck onsite at Mount Pleasant’s Electric Bicycle Brewing, building the foundation of its patronage on burgers and beer — two beautiful things.
Folks can order from inside the 20 E 4th Avenue tasting room or directly from the truck, which can be found at the back of the brewery.
Address: Electric Bicycle Brewing — 20 E 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Dovetail
This fresh Yaletown restaurant has now opened.
Dovetail took over the former space of Michelin Bib Gourmand spot Nightshade, which quietly wound down operations in September.
Since then, the interior of the space has been transformed into an elevated boho oasis. It features organic textures, woods, and earthy-toned fabrics and boasts snazzy branding to match.
Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Arcana Spirit Lounge
When we first reported on Vancouver’s new, soon-to-be-open speakeasy masquerading as a 24-hour pet psychic, we didn’t exactly know what to expect.
While the exterior of this space (which was formerly The Revel Room and then briefly The Hart) has maintained a psychic shop facade, we now know the interior of 238 Abbott Street has been completely transformed.
Arcana Spirit Lounge is now Gastown’s — and all of Vancouver’s — most occult cocktail bar.
Address: 238 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Earl of Sandwich Langley
There is a long history that takes us to Earl of Sandwich opening in Langley, one that dates back to 1762.
Earl of Sandwich is a sandwich chain created by the descendants of the original creator of the sandwich, John Montagu.
It’s said that he was playing cards and did not want to leave the gaming table to eat. He asked for a serving of roast beef between two slices of bread so he could eat with his hands.
Thus, the sandwich was born. Find this spot’s first Metro Vancouver location open soon in Langley.
Address: 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive, C105, Langley
The Flamingo Room
Vancouver’s highly anticipated new bar and live entertainment venue is officially open: The Flamingo Room.
The Miami-inspired destination has taken flight in Havana’s former theatre space, and it’s a true slice of paradise.
Address: 1214 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Gordon Ramsay Burger Vancouver
The concept from the internationally renowned chef is known for its handcrafted burgers basted with butter, as well as fries, sauces made from scratch, and thick milkshakes.
It first launched in Las Vegas Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino back in 2012 and now operates in select US cities like Boston and Chicago.
The Coquitlam spot offers a selection of premium burgers like the Hell’s Kitchen Burger, made with mozzarella, roasted jalapeno, avocado, roasted tomato, and even a plant-based vegan burger.
Address: Great Canadian Casino Vancouver — 2080 United Boulevard, Coquitlam
Yolks — Davie Street
Longtime breakfast fanatics in Vancouver know Yolks started as a little blue trailer back in 2012. The concept has launched its third brick-and-mortar downtown.
Folks initially fell in love with Yolks’ signature perfectly poached egg sandwiches, truffle lemon potato skewers, and housemade spicy ketchup.
The brand has continued to stay true to its roots by offering the same staples we’ve known and loved for over a decade, but it has also added new dishes and twists on classics to its sizeable menu.
Address: 988 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-3447
Tall Shadow Bakery
View this post on Instagram
With pastel-hued walls and furnishings – including the sweetest aubergine breakfast nook we’ve ever seen – vintage-inspired serving ware, and a vibrant green storefront, the spot is more than a little inviting.
Tall Shadow serves its sourdough bread, fresh-baked pretzels, and other fun treats, including a Funfetti cookie and housemade pop tarts. You can also grab coffee and other select beverages here.
Address: 2474 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tatchan Noodle (food cart)
View this post on Instagram
Exciting news for noodle lovers in and around Vancouver. A traditional Japanese food cart offering up our favourite slurpable fare launched earlier this year: Tatchan Noodle.
The food destination offers patrons an authentic Japanese Yatai cart experience. There’s a handful of cartside seats where folks can hunker down and enjoy their eats.
Gastronomy Gastown
Gastronomy is located at 62 East Cordova Street, the former address of notable spot Nicli Antica Pizza, which closed permanently after 10 years of operation due to the pandemic.
Described as fusing a “modern-day Vancouver with Italian influence,” this spot offers guests plates such as Crazy Oysters and Roasted Bone Marrow as well as standout pies like the Primo Marge Pizza and the shiny, sparkly 24 Carrot Gold Pizza.
Address: 62 East Cordova, Vancouver
Sushi Mahana
View this post on Instagram
Served omakase-style means that instead of ordering from a menu, diners are served a progressive set menu of sushi and small plates, making the dining experience about what’s seasonal, fresh, and top of mind for the chef at the moment.
Head Chef Hiroshi Hoshiko, along with Sous Chef Rika “Ghinn” Ginnaga, leads the omakase service here.
Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver
Wildlight Kitchen + Bar
This concept opened earlier this year in West Point Grey on February 2, and Chef Warren Chow is at the helm of the kitchen.
Aiming to be an “approachable, premium-casual concept,” Wildlight serves up modern dishes alongside BC wines and curated cocktails.
Address: 107-5380 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Phone: 604-915-0722
Oakberry — Kitsilano
This global superfood brand has big plans for a Vancouver takeover. Oakberry will be opening not one but five stores in our city in 2023.
Founded in 2016, the Brazilian “açai phenomenon” is known for its fresh, 100% natural bowls and smoothies.
It operates around 600 stores in over 30 countries including the US, Portugal, Australia, Peru, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and France.
Address: 3139 West Broadway, Vancouver
Burger Crush
The concept’s 40-seat Vancouver burger shop aims to offer up the “perfect burger, fries, and shakes.”
The goal is for patrons to enjoy high-quality food that remains simple and approachable, according to the concept.
Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Bagheera
Named after the fictional black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this concept has remained largely hush-hush.
The entrance to Bagheera is concealed behind a Chinatown betting shop, the Happy Valley Turf Club, at 518 Main Street.
Address: Behind Happy Valley Turf Club — 518 Main Street, Vancouver
To Enter: Place your bet on “King Louie”
The Watson
View this post on Instagram
Brought to us by the fine folks behind charcuterie and wine destination Bartholomew, this 3080 Main Street spot was named after a lesser-known street behind the establishment, Watson Street.
Address: 3080 Main Street, Vancouver
Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre
This fresh 10,000-square-foot space is the company’s 31st restaurant location. It can seat over 335 guests and also boasts a lounge, dining room, and an all-season enclosed patio complete with 20+ electric heaters, a misting system, automatic blinds, and three TVs.
In addition, this outpost has an exterior window to manage takeout orders, and it even offers two brand-new dishes that are exclusively available at this location.
Courtside
Courtside, Vancouver’s boutique dining experience catering to basketball, sport, and culture fanatics, finally opened this year.
Dished got a sneak peek inside ahead of the official opening, and let’s just say Courtside is definitely more than just your average sports bar.
Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver
Mama Said Pizza Co.
Port Moody already gets a taste of Mama Said Pizza Co’s Brooklyn-style pies via its food truck, but now, the local maker has opened its brick-and-mortar outpost.
The new 3135 Murray Street restaurant opened in Port Moody, right near the city’s Brewers Row.
Address: 3135 Murray Street, Port Moody
Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly (YVR)
The concept, which proudly notes that it’s Vancouver’s only Indigenous-owned and -operated restaurant, is now also the first Indigenous restaurant in a Canadian airport.
Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly offers guests fresh and authentic Indigenous cuisine, just like at the original West Broadway location.
Think eats such as a Beet Salad, Salmon Burger, and more exclusive new offerings.
With files from Daryn Wright and Marco Ovies
