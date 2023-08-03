With plenty of restaurant closures happening in Vancouver nearly every week, sometimes establishments close not with a bang, but with a whimper.

Such is the case with The Hart Gastown, a pub and venue for live music that only just opened its doors in April 2022.

Located at 238 Abbott Street, The Hart took over the space formerly occupied by the Revel Room and was initially run by the same folks behind Surrey’s The White Hart Public House.

In an email to Dished, George Hart says he sold the business in October 2022 to a company called Apadana Foods Ltd.

Under its new ownership, The Hart had come under fire by several artists and servers who either worked at or performed at the venue. Stories about how the owner allegedly stole tips, did not pay its performers, and damaged artwork that was on display in the space were shared widely on social media.

Now, according to Hart, the signage for the bar has been taken down and the windows have been papered over, as The Hart appears to have closed sometime in April.

Dished has also reached out to the most recent owners of the bar directly and will update this story if we receive a response.