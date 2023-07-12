One of downtown Vancouver’s hotels is getting a refresh, and as a part of that, we’re getting an exciting new elevated destination where we can sip and savour: Parker Rooftop.

Perched 120 ft above the city at the Parker Hotel (formerly the Vintage Park Hotel) at 1379 Howe Street, Parker Rooftop is a fresh, opulent space boasting upbeat music and great vibes.

Parker Rooftop will feature 20-foot soaring ceilings and double-height windows along with adjoining striking patios, three of them, to be exact.

Once it launches, you can find Parker Rooftop open Tuesday to Saturday from 3 pm ’til late and for weekend brunch from 10 am to 3 pm.

Parker Rooftop is slated to open to the public on Friday, July 21.

Mark your calendar and check out our full feature on this concept for all the important details.

Parker Rooftop

Address: Ninth Floor of The Parker Hotel Vancouver — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

