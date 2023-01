Burger Crush, a new spot specializing in handhelds, fries, and milkshakes, is opening soon, and Dished popped into the fresh joint to check it out ahead of its launch.

Set to open at 755 Nelson Street downtown, this outpost will be Burger Crush’s second. The first is located in Victoria, and it opened in 2018.

The concept’s 40-seat Vancouver burger shop aims to offer up the “perfect burger, fries, and shakes.”

The goal is for patrons to enjoy high-quality food that remains simple and approachable, according to the concept.

Burger Crush’s menu is small but mighty, which allowed us to try most of the offerings during one visit.

First off, be forewarned, the handhelds here are hefty and delightfully sloppy.

We opted for a double patty on both the classic Cheeseburger and the Vegan Cheeseburger, which upped the hearty-ness ante significantly.

Both burgers were very satisfying. Comprised of housemade and hand-pressed vegan and beef patties, respectfully, both items came loaded with sauce and veggies.

Burger Crush certainly doesn’t skimp on the toppings. All burgers are served with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and the house sauce on a vegan or brioche bun.

Guests can add fried mushrooms, fried onions, pepperoncini, and Canadian cheddar for an additional charge, too.

The other burger on the menu which we did not try was a “Veggie Style” Vegan Cheeseburger, which features a handmade vegan patty served with regular cheese on a brioche bun.

A signature highlight on offer here is the “secret Crush Sauce,” something that comes in several flavours including Hot Crush, Sweet Crush, Herb Crush,or Original Crush sauce. Those dips can also all be ordered vegan.

We opted for the Herb Crush to go with the Vegan Nuggets. These babies are made with housemade tofu.

Sides up for order include fries with Kennebec potatoes cooked in veggie oil and “Crushed” Fries topped with fried onions, cheese, and Crush Sauce.

For sips expect both local draft and canned beer, Burger Crush’s own branded Crush Lager, cider, and a small BC wine selection too.

But what would a local burger joint be without a solid selection of thick, creamy, food coma-inducing shakes? Luckily Burger Crush offers a great selection of classics and vegan options made with house-made coconut milk ice cream.

These treats come in varieties such as chocolate, vanilla, orange, strawberry, and rootbeer.

Burger Crush Vancouver will officially open to the public on January 11, 2023.

Burger Crush

Address: 755 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram