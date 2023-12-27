Popeyes Chicken just opened a new location on Granville Street

FoodRestaurant Openings

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
Dec 27 2023, 10:45 pm
Fried chicken fans are in for a treat because Popeyes Chicken just opened a new location on Granville.

Vancouver’s first Popeyes opened in August 2023 on Hamilton Street. The brand also shared a Main Street location was in the works, although no opening time has been revealed yet.

Visitors can expect all of Popeye’s classic offerings, like its signature chicken, chicken sandwiches, and seafood.

The new spot is located on 897 Granville Street which is the former location of athletic retailer Champs Sports.

Address: 897 Granville Street, Vancouver

