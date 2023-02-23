Exciting news for noodle lovers in and around Vancouver. A new traditional Japanese food cart offering up our favourite slurpable fare has just launched: Tatchan Noodle.

The new food destination offers patrons an authentic Japanese Yatai cart experience. There’s a handful of cartside seats where folks can hunker down and enjoy their eats.

Yatai are typically wooden carts on wheels, complete with all the essential kitchen equipment necessary and a small number of seats.

These carts are compact, making it easy to transport them from location to location.

Vancouver’s new roving noodle cart quietly launched this week. It’s been serving up Okinawa soba at different spots in and around the city.

Opening day saw big lines for the new cart, and we’re sure that will be the case for the foreseeable future.

To find out where to locate this business, keep an eye on its Instagram page.

