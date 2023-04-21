City-slicking Vancouverites will soon be able to swap the streets of our concrete jungle for a spot inspired by a leafy green one: Jungle Room.

Located at 961 Denman Street, the new cocktail concept has taken over the former address of a longtime local watering hole, the Dover Arms Pub.

Jungle Room aims to be a destination for carefully curated cocktails, wines from around the world, champagne, and more.

Dished stepped inside the soon-to-be-open West End location to check out what’s in store for future patrons.

The Room

The 2,500 sq ft space has seats for 70 in three distinct areas of the restaurant: The Lounge, The Dining Room, and The Library.

As anticipated from the limited branding we have seen thus far, the room’s decor creates a dark and moody atmosphere complete with a deep green and gold aesthetic with plant-forward decor.

It’s all in the details in terms of the interior design here, from custom-painted wallpaper in the bathrooms to stunning light fixtures to the show-stopping central bar.

The Lounge offers an intimate space where folks can cozy up with a drink surrounded by coffee tables, bookshelves, and even a fireplace.

The Food

When it comes to food here, there’s a lot to explore. We suspect it will take you a couple of visits to make a dent in the menu.

Jungle Room will offer lunch, dinner, Happy Hour, and late-night bites as well as weekend brunch.

The menu covers a lot of ground in terms of variety.

From extravagant seafood towers to grass-fed striploin to lamb chops — Jungle Room has a bite for everyone’s preference.

Raw bar offerings like fresh oysters, caviar, and sashimi are available alongside larger plates like lobster risotto, smoked duck, and sablefish.

Sticking with the seafood talk, there’s an octopus dish we’re told is a must-try. The Octopus 3 Ways features Szechuan pepper grilled octopus, tempura fried octopus, and a chimichurri octopus terrine.

For plant-based guests, there will be vegan options like miso eggplant served with couscous.

Jungle Room’s brunch menu features a selection of savoury buckwheat crepes, omelettes, benedicts, and sweet bites like Croissant Bread Pudding.

The Drink Program

Guests can look forward to enjoying a fantastic selection of wines here alongside beer, cider, and an array of signature cocktails.

They’ll even be offering a Caviar Martini.

Jungle Room also has a selection of zero-proof sips and tableside service offerings for cocktails such as Old Fashioneds, spicy margaritas, and the classic martini.

You can check out this spot once it officially opens to the public on April 28.

Jungle Room

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram