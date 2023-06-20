Vancouver, we hope you’re thirsty, as a new cocktail-driven concept is opening up on Main Street soon: The Watson.

Brought to us by the fine folks behind charcuterie and wine destination Bartholomew, the 3080 Main Street spot has been named after a lesser-known street behind the establishment, Watson Street.

That address was formerly occupied by vegan eatery Kind Cafe, which shuttered earlier this year. It’s located directly next door to the new Southeast Asian burger joint, Street Hawker, as well.

Owners tell Dished the concept’s name was also loosely inspired by Sherlock Holmes’s trusty sidekick, Dr. Watson.

We’re told we’ll see subtle nods to the Victorian-era Holmes and Watson fictionally existed in around the 2,200 sq ft space when all is said and done.

With seats for 75 inside, including an upper mezzanine, and an additional 16 outside, The Watson aims to be a local watering hole serving up killer drinks, approachable-yet-elevated bites, and come-as-you-are vibes.

A menu of 16 original cocktails is in the works. The program will feature sips inspired by the classics as well as some Tiki-influenced drinks and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Watson (@thewatson_van)

When it comes to food, expect shareables, entrees, and everything in between. There will even be weekend brunch and happy hour at The Watson come launch.

The interior of the space features 25-foot ceilings and glass windows along the front that all retract.

On top of that, the room will boast chandeliers, a 15-foot back bar, custom art pieces from local artists, and more high-end touches.

The Watson is slated to open later in July.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

The Watson

Address: 3080 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram