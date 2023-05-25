One of our favourite bakeries in the city is officially gearing up to launch its highly anticipated second location.

Beaucoup Bakery’s new outpost inside the St. Regis Hotel on Dunsmuir Street is nearly ready to welcome patrons in, and Dished got a sneak peek inside ahead of the opening.

Beaucoup, which is undoubtedly one of the best destinations in Vancouver for Parisian-inspired delicacies, first launched in December 2012 on Fir Street.

Run by brother-sister duo Betty and Jacky Hung, the concept has a dedicated following of people who adore its signature lineup of delicious pastries, viennoiseries, and treats (us included!).

“This project has been a long time coming, and we are so excited to finally open our doors at St. Regis Hotel and highlight our creations in downtown Vancouver,” explains pastry chef Betty Hung.

“The space is beautiful, and we hope it’ll remind people a little bit of their travels to Europe, while they sip on coffee and snack on pastries.”

Beaucoup’s new location will officially open on Wednesday, May 31, for breakfast and lunch service.

To celebrate the launch, the talented team here has created a delicious-looking, limited-edition Supreme Apple Pie. This treat features Beaucoup Bakery’s classic croissant roll with spiced apple and whipped Dulcey and ginger ganache.

The best part? The first 100 customers who make a purchase on opening day at this location will receive a free Supreme Apple Pie.

The 1,300 sq ft sweet spot can be found at the corner of Seymour Street and Dunsmuir Street.

This counter-service destination will offer folks the option to sit inside the bakery at one of its seven seats or outside on the sidewalk patio. Treat lovers can also opt to grab-and-go, of course.

Other than the Supreme Apple Pie, expect bites like butter croissants, pain au chocolat, and kouign amann. We’re told there will be sandwiches and lunch items launching down the line.

Beaucoup will also have four new cake flavours on offer: Pistachio Raspberry, Hazelnut Dulcey, Whiskey Chocolate, and Coconut Chocolate & Coffee.

On top of that, Jacky has crafted five new oat tea latte drinks exclusive to the St. Regis Hotel location. Options include Shizuoka Matcha Blanc, Hojicha Noir, Roasted Oolong, Yasmina, and Parisian Fog.

The new space was designed by the notable design firm Ste. Marie Studio. Beaucoup’s downtown location showcases neutral colours, marble, and brass.

Glasfurd & Walker also came on board to assist the team with branding.

“We’ve been following their progress over the past few months and are thrilled for Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe to open their doors next week,” added Jeremy Roncoroni, general manager of the St. Regis Hotel.

“This year, they’re celebrating a decade as one of Vancouver’s best and most beloved bakeries, and we’re excited that our guests, visitors, and the whole neighbourhood will be able to visit them and enjoy a little slice of Paris in the heart of downtown Vancouver.”

You might find Beaucoup’s new location softly open on Monday and Tuesday if you happen to walk by.

Otherwise, May 31 is the day, people. Mark those calendars!

Beaucoup Bakery Downtown

Address: St. Regis Hotel — 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Instagram