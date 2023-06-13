Vancouver, we have some news that’s worth raising a toast to: Please! Beverage Co. is officially ready to open its highly anticipated concept in Mount Pleasant.

The tasting house and production facility are finished and looking great. Dished popped into the 222 W 5th Avenue space ahead of its launch for a sneak peek.

Slated to open Tuesday at 3 pm, patrons can come into the 67-seat main lounge and enjoy Please!’s signature small-batch cocktails on tap, infused botanic spirits, and an onsite retail store too.

The latter will offer an array of picnic-perfect bites and staples as well as hats and oversized T-shirts in collaboration with Brunette the Label.

Naturally, people can pick up some bottled Please! Proper Cocktails to-go as well.

But if you’re sticking around — and if you’re like us, you’re going to want to — you can enjoy the stunning room and a menu of solid bites to go with your sips.

The interior features ample greenery from Westcoast Jungle and a gorgeous floral mural by Vancouver artist Mega McGrath.

The floor-to-ceiling glass garage door really gives that outside-in feeling we live for during the warmer months, too.

For grub, Please! has teamed up with local favourite Jamjar Canteen to offer some modern Middle Eastern eats.

The menu here consists of dips, sides, and snacks such as Zaatar Labneh and Shawarma marinated chicken, to name just a few.

All of those plates will go perfectly with Please!’s made-in-house botanic spirits made by soaking whole fruits in vodka and extracting the ingredients.

Flavours include Mango, Strawberry, Osmanthus Flower, Coconut Pandan, Four Citrus, and Raspberry. You can order these sips neat, on the rocks, or with soda and ice.

Other libations such as the Mango Sticky Rice, Rhubarb Fizz, Green Tea Fizz, and Grapefruit Paloma will be offered here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

There will also be a selection of new cocktails, including the Garden Social (a gin-based iced tea), the Raspberry Smash made with fresh mint and vodka, and the Full Moon Party, described as a take on an energy drink.

All these creations are made with natural ingredients and can be ordered as a 12 oz glass or you can opt for a flight.

Starting today, you can find Please! Tasting House open Tuesday to Sunday from 3 to 11 pm.

Please! Tasting House

Address: 222 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram