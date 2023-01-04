Vancouver’s got no shortage of top-notch Italian dining destinations, and folks will soon have a brand new place to enjoy contemporary bites influenced by the boot-shaped country: Gastronomy Gastown.

This concept comes to us from owners Kiarash Tarikhi and Sahand Bigloo, who have tapped Chef Alessandro Vianello (ARC Restaurant, Wildebeest, Kitchen Table Restaurants) to curate a menu of elevated eats and handmade wood-fired oven pizzas as the restaurant’s chef consultant.

Gastronomy is located at 62 East Cordova Street, the former address of notable spot Nicli Antica Pizza, which closed permanently after 10 years of operation due to the pandemic.

The new Gastown concept has been in the works since August 2022. Described as fusing a “modern-day Vancouver with Italian influence,” this spot will offer guests plates such as Crazy Oysters and Roasted Bone Marrow as well as standout pies like the Primo Marge Pizza and the shiny, sparkly 24 Carrot Gold Pizza.

This 39-seat space will be serving these eats alongside a curated selection of cocktails from Bar Manager Stephen Sherry.

Sherry highlights sips like the Dark Nights, The Nitro Goose, and In the Eye Of The Old Gods as some of his favourites. There’s also a great wine and beer selection up for order.

“Through a shared commitment of excellence, we are dedicated to the uncompromising quality of our food, service, people and atmosphere, while taking exceptional care of our guests and staff,” says the Gastronomy team.

“We will continuously strive to build a fun-loving community for all, in and outside our restaurant doors.”

Gastronomy will open to the public on January 11, 2023. If you happen to be in the neighbourhood, you may even find the restaurant soft open this week.

At the official launch, this spot will be open six days a week (Wednesday to Monday) for dinner service beginning at 5 pm. You can make a reservation online right now.

We’re also told Gastronomy’s secret backspace will be a new concept set to open later in 2023. We’ll keep you posted as details are revealed.

Gastronomy Gastown

Address: 62 East Cordova, Vancouver

Instagram