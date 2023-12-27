Tim Hortons reveals its most popular items ordered in Canada in 2023

No matter who you are, Canadians all over have their go-to Tim Hortons order.

Whether it’s some Timbits for the office, a farmer’s breakfast wrap, or a double-double, Timmies has become an integral part of Canadian living.

However, not all Tim Hortons items are made equal, and some are more popular than others.

So to wrap up the year, Tim Hortons has released its stats for the most ordered items in 2023, and there are some surprises.

We’ll start with the least surprising popular choices. The double-double came in as the most ordered hot coffee beverage and the Iced Capp was the most popular cold drink. Makes sense, considering these are both Tim Hortons classics.

However, when Tim Hortons last shared its data in 2020, its most popular donut was the Boston Cream. But now, in 2023, the Apple Fritter has taken the number one spot.

“The Apple Fritter has always been a top donut at Tims but since adding 40% more apples to our recipe last year I can confidently say we’ve never made a better version of this all-time classic,” says Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

Other notable mentions include the Sausage Farmer’s Breakfast Wrap, which was Canada’s most-ordered breakfast item, and the Everything Bagel was the most-ordered bagel.

