Mama Said Pizza Co. to open in Port Moody this week

Port Moody already gets a taste of Mama Said Pizza Co’s Brooklyn-style pies via its food truck, but now, the local maker is gearing up to open a brick-and-mortar outpost.

The new 3135 Murray Street restaurant will open in Port Moody this week, right near the city’s Brewers Row.

Mama Said Pizza Co. says this space will be a place folks can come and enjoy a hybrid-style Brooklyn pizza along with a full bar come opening.

The 1,100 sq ft space will offer seating for 28 inside. It was designed by Amber Johnson of Establishment Interior Design. Interior highlights will include red banquet booths and flatscreen TVs.

“We’ve been part of the Port Moody community for a while now and wanted to open a casual restaurant where the neighbourhood can come in with their family and friends, and with the truck, we can see how pizza brings people together,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, who co-founded Port Moody’s Twin Sails Brewing with his brother Clay.

“Sharing great food with people is my passion, and it’ll be amazing to have customers be able to stay with us, enjoy their meal, and have a little drink,” adds Vanessa Casilla, chef

and co-owner at Mama Said Pizza Co.

Casilla has been with the company from the jump and created its signature sourdough-style pizza dough.

Mama Said is known for its large slices and “hot honey on crust” option. The Brooklyn-style pies are described as a cross between New York and Neapolitan.

Patrons can expect to enjoy some of their favourites from the truck, including the Pine & Swing with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, bacon, caramelized pineapple, and grana padano and the Hugh Fungus with white sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, caramelized onion, braised fennel, grana padano, and arugula.

There will also be some new bites up for order, like the Day Walker with black garlic sauce, mushroom, caramelized onion, olive tapenade, grana padano, and fennel fronds and the Papa Roni with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni (roni cups upgrade available), fennel seed, and grana padano.

Sides like salads, Mama’s Bread, meatballs, and desserts will also be up for order.

For sips, there will be a small list of local brews on tap, a curated wine list, and a cocktail program with classics and non-alcoholic drinks.

Mama Said Pizza Co. will officially open on April 21, 2023. At launch, you can find it open on weekdays from noon to 11 pm and on weekends from noon to midnight.

Takeaways can be ordered on the concept’s website for pickup or in-store. Delivery will be available via Uber Eats.

Mama Said Pizza Co.

Address: 3135 Murray Street, Port Moody

Instagram