A new specialty bakery concept known for its treats and donuts is opening on Robson Street soon: Unni Pastries.

This concept has been operating out of Commissary Connect while fulfilling online orders and deliveries, and now, it’s going to settle into its very own brick-and-mortar space.

“Our parents used to have a Korean bakery for 15 years starting in 1999 and we closed down,” owner Esther Lee, who operates Unni with her husband, told Dished back in April.

“We both worked in that bakery and graduated VCC Bakery and pastry arts.”

Later on, the duo founded Unni and began running their business out of the commissary, along with its sister concept Dip and Sip, a local charcuterie company.

Unni Pastries’ storefront will be launching at 1773 Robson Street. The 1,100 sq ft space was previously occupied by Saku before it moved to a larger space just two blocks away.

Come opening day, we’re told folks can expect special Korean pastries, including donuts, scones, tarts, loaves, and cakes, along with charcuterie platters and boxes ranging from single servings to larger spreads for groups.

In addition to sweet and savoury treats, Unni will offer a selection of beverages like Caffe Umbria coffee, hot tea, and iced teas.

The bakery cafe will have seats for around a dozen people. Down the line, there will be additional seating on an outdoor patio.

Unni Pastries will soft open on June 17 and 18 from noon to 6 pm. After this weekend, the bakery will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

On Father’s Day, the team tells Dished dads can enjoy a drink on the house.

Be sure to check this fresh sweet spot out when you’re in the area next!

Unni Pastries

Address: 1773 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram