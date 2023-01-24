Good news, foodies, Cactus Club’s highly anticipated Coquitlam Centre location is officially opening its doors today.

This new 10,000-square-foot space is the company’s 31st restaurant location. It can seat over 335 guests and also boasts a lounge, dining room, and an all-season enclosed patio complete with 20+ electric heaters, a misting system, automatic blinds, and three TVs.

In addition, this outpost has an exterior window to manage takeout orders, and it even offers two brand-new dishes that are exclusively available at this location only.

Those plates include Calamari Bravas and Nashville Hot Chicken + Pickles.

This new restaurant is located directly across from Coquitlam Centre Skytrain Station at #4000 – 2929 Barnet Highway (at Pinetree Way).

It’s now the second Cactus Club in Coquitlam.

Inside, design highlights include classic screen prints such as Warhol Flowers and Warhol-Marilyn, which can be spotted in many Cactus eateries.

The newest piece of art for the brand, an Andy Warhol print called Committee 2000, will be on display at this location only.

“We can’t wait to host our Tri-Cities community and share memorable experiences and warm hospitality with everyone who visits. Connecting with the local community is very important to us, and we’re so excited that we have been able to raise $21,000 in support of local charity Kidsport BC – Tri-Cities Chapter ahead of opening,” says Cactus Club Cafe Regional Director Dustin Schroer.

“Our outstanding culinary and service teams are trained and ready to ensure that every guest leaves happy!”

Starting today, Cactus Coquitlam Centre is open seven days a week. Operating hours are Sunday to Wednesday from 11 am to 11 pm and Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to midnight.

Guests can expect the brand’s signature globally inspired menu, daily happy hour specials here, and the half-priced bottles of wine deal on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre is opening to walk-in guests today at 5 pm.

Cactus Club Cafe Coquitlam Centre

