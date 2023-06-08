Downtown Vancouver’s new luxury hotel, AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel, has revealed it’s slated to open later this summer.

The art-deco boutique hotel is brought to us by hospitality industry veteran Farida Sayani of the Executive Hotels group.

Located at 833 West Pender Street, this new 104-room, 13-floor property promises visitors “a new level of luxury, service and style” along with some intriguing new dining destinations.

“We’re ready and prepared to welcome visitors and show them all the ways AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel will redefine the luxury boutique hotel experience, not just here in Vancouver but in Western North America,” says Sayani.

“From the views and the food to the decor and style, we’ve left no stone unturned in our desire to provide guests and visitors with unforgettable experiences while setting a new standard for excellence in hospitality.”

The Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azur Legacy Collection Hotel (@azurhotelvancouver)

AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel guests will step into the building and see a grand marble lobby entrance. The space will feature plush carpeting, floor-to-ceiling windows, and artwork from local and international artists.

Guest rooms here boast marble bathrooms, integrated wireless technology, heated floors, illuminated mirrors, and soaker tubs.

The hotel also offers a duo of pair of marquee penthouse-level suites, the Blue Diamond two-bedroom and Opal king suites.

These spaces have gas fireplaces and private patios.

The Restaurants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azur Legacy Collection Hotel (@azurhotelvancouver)

This destination’s culinary offerings include two concepts.

A lobby eatery called Dahlia Restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It will feature an art-deco-style dining room and a street-side patio where patrons can indulge in a menu of “diverse world cuisines.”

The second spot launching here is Lavantine Rooftop Restaurant, which the hotel is coining as “Vancouver’s first and only custom-designed, garden-like rooftop restaurant.”

Located on the building’s 14th floor, Lavantine will have panoramic views of downtown and the North Shore Mountains.

The fare here is inspired by the ingredients and flavours from the Levant Region. We’re told there will be an adjacent Skybar that will be the perfect place to sip on some cocktails and soak in the views.

Both concepts will use BC ingredients. Local craft beer, New- and Old-World wines, and classic and contemporary libations will all be up for order come launch as well.

The AZUR Legacy Collection Hotel is set to open in August 2023.