If you’ve been following the news about Christopher Siu’s popular Daan Go Cake Lab concept, then you’ll already know that the first BC location has been in the works for some time now.

Winner of MasterChef Canada season seven, Siu has previously opened five locations of Daan Go in Ontario, but the forthcoming Richmond spot will be the very first in BC.

After months of anticipation, an opening date has finally been set, and cake fans only have to wait until Saturday, April 15 to get their hands on Siu’s creations.

The “cake lab,” as it’s called, specializes in stunning celebratory cakes with designs that include anything from giant roses to faux bowls of ramen to planets with mini astronauts.

The bakery also serves custom macarons, pastries, cupcakes, cookies, and innovative ice cream flavours (think mango passionfruit gelato and vegan black sesame).

This Richmond location, at Unit 100 4371 Garden City Road, will be a team effort of Siu and David Jorge, winner of Masterchef Canada season two.

As part of its opening celebrations, Daan Go Cake Lab will be offering 10% off all weekend long, free giveaways, as well as $25 off coupons for the first 25 customers.

Daan Go Cake Lab – Richmond

Address: Unit 100 4371 Garden City Road, Richmond

