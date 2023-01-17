Nothing piques our interest quite like a secret. And here’s one we can now share with you in more detail as Bagheera, a new opulent hidden lounge, has officially launched in Vancouver.

Named after the fictional black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, this concept has aimed to remain largely hush-hush up until now.

The entrance to Bagheera is concealed behind a Chinatown betting shop, the Happy Valley Turf Club at 518 Main Street.

Guests can head up to the counter and place a wager on “King Louie” and this password will grant them access to the cocktail lounge.

Not unlike the launch of its acclaimed sister spot, Prohibition-era and Shanghai-inspired cocktail bar Laowai, Bagheera initially remained address-less for its soft opening to conjure up that good old-fashioned curiosity.

Lewis Hart and Brij Rathi, co-owners and co-founders of Three Kingdoms Hospitality, created Bagheera in homage to the adventurous spirit of the Indian subcontinent as the 19th century gave way to the 20th.

“We wanted to continue our partnership and to create another exceptional experience for our guests,” says Rathi. “So, when we were brainstorming ideas, I said, ‘Why don’t we go where our own family histories intersect?’”

“Both our families have extensive roots in India, so we looked for an intersectional appreciation and realized we both appreciated Rudyard Kipling and his storytelling ability,” says Hart. “Everything flowed from there.”

“That worldbuilding exercise laid the foundation for Bagheera,” adds Rathi.

Bergman Interiors was tapped by Hart and Rathi to bring this intimate, 60-seat cocktail lounge to life as a glittering sanctuary.

The highly revered, London-based studio was also responsible for Laowai’s design.

Bagheera’s interior is inspired by a train car, and it features two distinct spaces with no shortage of things to look at.

The main room stuns with a 42-foot illuminated bar with reclaimed teak frontage and over 1,000 coins and bangles sourced directly from the antique bazaars of Delhi and Jaipur.

Other design highlights include a sprawling 45-foot, hand-painted jungle mural, a semi-private Drawing Room complete with a Cabinet of Curiosities, and overpaints by internationally renowned “hacker” artist Blase.

Operating Partner Alex Black (Laowai, Wildebeest) is at the helm of the drink program here.

Cocktails are period-inspired and named after various Kipling works, including the Man’s Red Flower, All One Vine, and The Anvil.

You’ll see some uncommon ingredients incorporated in these sips, like saffron-infused gin and smoked paprika, to name a few.

Bagheera also offers a section dedicated to the much-loved highball cocktail, the Gin & Tonic.

As for cuisine, Chef Phong Vo (Laowai) has created a delightful pakora menu offering guests meat, veggie, seafood, and vegan options.

There are also some fantastic share plates on the menu. Think Carrot Daal, Saag Aloo Pave, Goan Tamarind Fish Curry, and Coconut Lamb Koftas.

Bagheera is now open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday with service starting at 5 pm.

This space will not accept reservations, and patrons will be welcomed on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Bagheera

Address: Behind Happy Valley Turf Club — 518 Main Street, Vancouver

To Enter: Place your bet on “King Louie”

