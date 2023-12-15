When we think of exciting restaurant openings that went down in 2023, Vancouver’s first jungle-themed cocktail bar, Jungle Room, comes to mind.

The West End spot took over the former space of a longtime neighbourhood staple, in hopes of becoming one itself, and based on our recent visit, we think it’s well on its way.

Drinks are a must here, so leave that car at home and prepare to rideshare.

The extensive cocktail list offers a selection of featured sips along with an array of signature beverages and classics.

You can even opt for a larger format — bottled cocktails — for your table in varieties like Spicy Margarita, Old Fashioned, and Classic Martini.

On top of cocktails, expect to find a great wine list and a handful of beer and zero-proof options on the beverage program.

Once you decide on drinks, it’s time to head over to the food menu.

This spot has dishes inspired by both Indonesian eats and Japanese street food.

A standout for us was the Tuna Tartare served with taro chips. Made with Sumatran salsa verde, ginger emulsion, ikura, and chives, we could eat this every day.

Other highlights were the Hokkaido Scallops and the Laksa Bombs, aka prawn and truffle dumplings served with lobster laksa broth and scallions.

The Rendang Tacos with coconut-braised pork and the Seared Spring Salmon are not to be missed either.

As you may have gathered by now, leaving room for dessert isn’t easy, but we highly recommend it.

The Pisang Goreng Affogato consists of “churro style” Indonesian banana fritters with tamari, vanilla ice cream, and freshly brewed espresso. You can even upgrade this and get it boozy.

There’s also the Ice Cream Sando. Almond shortbread and housemade miso caramel ice cream dipped in white chocolate… need we say more?

Jungle Room also boasts a 3 to 6 pm daily Happy Hour, which includes a rotating cocktail, wine, beer, and some fantastic food options like the Crispy Chicken Taliwang Sandwich and the Jungle Fries.

Whether you’re coming for happy hour, a cocktail, dinner, or weekend brunch, Jungle Room is a fab spot to drink and dine. Be sure to pop in if you haven’t already.

Jungle Room

Address: 961 Denman Street, Vancouver

Instagram