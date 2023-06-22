Over 40 fun and fantastic things to do around Vancouver this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

Objective Objects: An Exhibition Tour into the World of Tobias Wong

Summer has arrived and warmer weather is just around the corner. Let’s make the most of it by enjoying the litany of fun and fantastic events in and around Vancouver.

From the Honda Celebration of Light to the PNE Fair, outdoor movies and more, here are 47 events you need to check out around the city this summer.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do this summer

What: There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light, and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer. That means you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 22, July 26, and July 29 before the massive fireworks displays.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & Sons With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: Over 100,000 visitors and racers are expected to attend the city’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration. The two-day event will include the international dragon boat races, an expanded range of programming, and free concerts throughout the day.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival features the new TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy headliners Dear Rouge and SABAI and exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend.

When: June 24 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Bring your furry family member to check out a variety of fun activities and photo ops at the second annual Bark Park. Attendees of the free event will enjoy live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks for owners, and yummy treats for our paw-fect pals.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: 1 to 7 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver’s free outdoor movie series in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, also known as the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery, is set to return this summer.

Every Thursday evening from July 6 to August 17, the Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-ft inflatable screen for Summer Movie Nights. It’s the perfect urban environment to take in a favourite flick surrounded by the concrete jungle — just be sure to bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets. Food trucks will be on-site during each screening.

When: Every Thursday from July 6 to August 17, 2023

Time: Activations start at 4 pm, movie starts around 9 pm, depending on when the sun sets.

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns with an expanded festival and new parade route for 2023.

VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place and will take place on August 5 and 6. Pride Weekend’s signature Parade will take place on Sunday, August 6, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.

When: August 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Through Vancouver’s West End and ending at Sunset Beach

Admission: Free, with a VIP viewing area for the parade also available.

What: If you’re ready to get off the bumper cars of singlehood and ride the roller coaster of love, make plans for Playland’s Singles Night on July 15 from 6 to 11 pm. It will be filled with fun activities to help spark a connection.

Thrill rides will be operational, delicious food and drinks will be available, and all members, including the LGBTQ2S+ community, can mix and mingle with individuals of interest. You may even get a chance to participate in Playland’s speed dating rounds that will take place throughout the evening.

When: July 15, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $33 to $45, purchase online

What: Medici Designer Pop-Ups is holding an event in Richmond this summer that you’re not going to want to miss.

A Canadian-owned business that aims to make designer fashion more accessible and affordable, Medici Designer Pop-Ups host four-day events which curate a selection of designer clothing, shoes, purses, and accessories at discounted prices you’ll have to see to believe.

With a wide range of styles and a selection that’ll definitely fill that empty space in your closet, you can expect to see the best of name-brand designers, like Burberry, Gucci, Fendi, Prada, Versace, and Moncler.

When: June 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 4211 No. 3 Road — Richmond, BC

Admission: Free

What: Three of our favourite Vancouver events are coming together this month for a mouthwatering pop-up.

Hollywood Theatre and Glory Days are teaming up with Granville Flea for Hollywood Harvest at Greek Day on Sunday, June 25. The family-friendly pop-up will feature a global-inspired food fair and a vintage market at the classic art deco movie theatre in Kitsilano.

When: June 25, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Spend Canada Day weekend at the Malahat SkyWalk, including the kickoff of the Summer SkyWalk Music Series. Every Saturday starting on July 1, the popular destination will feature live music, local brews, handmade pizza and dairy-free soft serve, and its signature breathtaking views.

The Malahat SkyWalk is family-friendly, so bring the whole crew to your new summertime happy place.

When: Every Saturday from July 1 to September 2, 2023

Time: 4 to 6 pm

Where: Malahat Skywalk – 901 Trans-Canada Highway, Malahat, BC (Vancouver Island)

Cost: Admission ticket includes the Music experience. Buy tickets online and save at the gate.

What: Get your blankets and favourite snacks ready because Evo Summer Cinema Series in Stanley Park is returning this summer. And you can even help pick one of the films to watch under the stars.

Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

When: Every Tuesday from July 4 to August 22

Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin at dusk

Where: Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach – 8502 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The West Coast’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time.

Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog will take over Yaletown on Sunday, August 27. The free event features interactive activities, photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends. And of course, the outdoor event is pet-friendly, so make sure to bring along your furry family members.

When: August 27, 2023

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2023, taking place from August 4 to 13, has announced that it will feature over 20 new murals across Metro Vancouver.

VMF will also host daily mural tours, curator talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party during its final weekend, and more for all ages to enjoy.

When: August 4 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events

What: PNE Fair is happening from August 19 to September 4, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and rising stars coming to The Chevrolet Stage. Just a few of the stars performing in August and September include TLC, Boyz II Men, Billy Talent, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, AQUA, and Jason Derulo.

When: August 19 to September 4, 2023 (closed on August 21 and 28)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

What: Get your chicest hats and flashiest bowties out! The city’s most fashionable festival is back this summer, and some huge musical acts are coming to the party.

The Cup is taking over Hastings Racecourse on Saturday, July 22. The day-long event is serving up live entertainment, delicious food, and even a fashion competition with a big cash prize.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at noon

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $55, purchase online.

What: Surrey Fusion Festival’s 2023 theme of “Dance Around the World” will be on full display at over 50 cultural pavilions and on the eight stages at Holland Park. Explore them all to discover traditions from around the world that bring people together and build bridges between cultures.

When: July 22 and 23, 2023

Time: 11 am to 10 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: FREE

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, July 1. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: July 1 to September 4, 2023

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $39 for an all-day pass, $29 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Meowfest is a full-day festival for the cat community happening on Saturday, August 19, at the Rocky Mountaineer Station. The kitty celebration has a huge lineup of activities, including a feline “librawry,” guest speakers and workshops, a scavenger hunt, a cat costume contest, and speed dating for cat lovers.

In addition to mingling with fellow feline fans, you can Meet & Greet “celebricats” and animal advocates throughout the day. These pawsome stars include Nathan The CatLady, Bodhi the adventure cat, Snapple, an extraordinary kitty that is defying expectations, and more.

When: August 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm or 1:30 pm to 5 pm. VIP Admission Pass holders can enter at any time.

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station – 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $32.25 for ages 13 and up, $13.03 for ages 7 to 12, free for ages six and under. VIP Passes are also available. Purchase online

What: Boundary Bay Airshow, presented by the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation, will feature a variety of world-class aviation attractions, including aerobatic teams, a Red Bull racer, and more.

Boundary Bay Airshow was first held 15 years ago and regularly draws massive crowds of over 15,000 to the waterside airport.

When: July 22, 2023

Time: Gates open at 11 am, Airshow starts at noon

Where: Boundary Bay Airport – 7800 Alpha Way, Delta

Admission: Free

What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema starting on June 29 on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday from June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Spokane Indians from June 27 to July 2, the Eugene Emeralds from July 14 to 16, Everett Aquasox from July 25 to 30, Tri-City Dust Devils from August 8 to 13, the Indians from August 22 to 27, and Hillsboro Hops from August 29 to September 3

When: Various dates

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: BC Lions continue their CFL season at BC Place this summer. Roar on the home team as they welcome the Montreal Alouettes on July 3, Calgary Stampeders on August 12, Ottawa Redblacks on September 16, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with a variety of exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face Seattle Sounders on July 8, LA Galaxy on July 15, San Jose Earthquakes on August 20, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this summer! They take on the Calgary Surge on June 25, Ottawa Blackjacks on July 9, and more. Plus don’t miss the Championship Weekend from August 11 to 13.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Vancouver FC brings Canadian Premier League soccer action to Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre throughout the summer. Games include HFX Wanderers on July 7, Valour FC on August 6, Pacific FC on August 19, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Canada Day Fireworks

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and a chance to learn about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: Noon to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: The Steveston Salmon Festival is happening on July 1 in Richmond, with free cultural performances, family-friendly activities, and of course, delicious food to enjoy.

About 80,000 people attend the event each year to party with Sammy the Salmon, with this summer also marking the return of the popular Canada Day parade. Stick around until the end of the night, as there will be a huge fireworks display at Imperial Landing at 10:15 pm.

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

Bon Appetit

What: Canada’s largest bubble tea festival returns to Metro Vancouver this summer, and you better bring your appetite.

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium will welcome thousands of guests for exciting live performances, interactive games, and of course, delicious food and drinks. In fact, there will be over 25 street food and bubble tea vendors to try. So bring some friends to make a day of it.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), 12 to 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $9.99 for a 1-day pass, $14.99 for a 3-day pass, plus GST. Purchase online

What: Whisky Smoke is treating guests to a number of exciting firsts this year, including a new wine showcase added to the festivities and a shift to a Friday evening event. Guests will also be in the heart of the thoroughbred racing as the event will now be held trackside.

The highly anticipated event features 24 wines, more than 12 whiskies, cognac, and beer for guests to sip on. Brands that you can discover include Westland Distillery, Stauning Whiskey, Talisker, Lastella Winery, and Daou Vineyards.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $75. Register online

What: BC Halal Food Fest is serving up tasty eats and cultural experiences on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, at Holland Park in Surrey.

The second annual festival features free admission and over 60 food, drink, and bazaar vendors. It will also shine a spotlight on the diversity of Halal Food and cuisines from all over the globe.

When: July 8 and 9, 2023

Time: 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: The Rosé Disco is happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 30, with over 30 wineries, artisans and chefs to discover.

Vancouver’s Summer Rosé Picnic Party is presented by FEASTER, and the event will also feature a sizzling lineup of live music to go with the landscape of pink and white decor.

When: July 30, 2023

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price. Purchase online

What: Mouthwatering barbecue, refreshing drinks, and good times are being served at Railtown’s Tailgate Barbecue this summer. Join Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering as they fire up the custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for a delicious event you won’t want to miss.

Dig into the slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and melt-in-your-mouth Jalapeño Corn Bread. Each guest will also enjoy their choice of two Southern-style sides.

When: June 25, July 23, and August 20, 2023

Time: Seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Railtown Café – 397 Railway Street, Vancouver

Cost: $35 for Tailgate Plate, $35 for a Vegetarian Plate, and $25 for the Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger Plate. Order online

What: VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival features over 150 craft beers, ciders, meads, and braggots from over 85 participating craft manufacturers. Epic live entertainment by Capital Cities, Fake Shark, and The Strumbellas is also on the menu.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 to 7 pm (VIP), 3 to 7 pm (General Admission)

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale now

What: Attendees of this year’s Punchbowl Festival will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food.

A highlight of this year’s cocktail fest is the Cointreau Margarita Village, where Vancouver’s top mixologists will show off their best margaritas paired with incredible tacos.

When: July 29, 2023

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting from $28-$30, regular price $45. Purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: One of the city’s largest summer celebrations has finally arrived, and fans are in for an auditory feast.

The 38th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is taking over stages all over town from Friday, June 23, to Sunday, July 2. And to get the party started, music lovers can check out some fantastic shows during the opening weekend, including epic free performances, a transcendental metal showcase, and more.

When: June 23 to July 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information available online

What: The second annual HAPPYLAND Festival, presented by Timbre Concerts and Sunrise Series, is happening at PNE Amphitheatre and Playland. A fully inclusive Pride celebration, HAPPYLAND features an epic lineup of performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar with Alaska, Slayyyter, and Priyanka.

The big event will be hosted by Venus, with attendees also enjoying performances from the cast of ENBY6 ft. PM, Venus, Rogue, Kara Juku, MX Bukuru and Amy Grindhouse, Softieshan, and Mygayhusband.

When: August 6, 2023

Time: Doors 4:30 pm, show 5 pm

Where: PNE Amphitheatre and Playland, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS)’ 2023 season and 83rd year at the Malkin Bowl will feature two of Broadway’s smash hits: the big-hearted comedy, The Prom, and the fast-paced family adventure, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The shows will run on alternate evenings from July 6 to August 26.

When: July 6 to August 26, 2023 (Performances alternate evenings)

Time: 8 pm, except on Fireworks Nights (July 22, 26 and 29) when shows begin at 7 pm

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park – 610 Pipeline Road

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Now in its 34th year, Vancouver Francophone Summer Festival is hosting a huge lineup of concerts featuring acclaimed artists from across Canada and around the world. And you don’t have to be a Francophone enthusiast to attend, either.

A highlight of the festival is the joint headlining concert by Corneille and Isabelle Boulay on the Unis TV Outdoor Stage at 1551 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver. Other acts being showcased include Andrea Superstein, Véranda, Malika Tirolien, Nazih Borish, Silk Road/Joutou, and Mimi O’bonsawin throughout the 11-day celebration.

When: Now until June 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Canadian Music Hall of Fame 2023 inductees Nickelback are bringing their Get Rollin’ Tour to Vancouver in June. The Hanna, Alberta, group has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, with chart-topping songs including “How You Remind Me,” “Someday,” and “Photograph” beloved by fans.

Get Rollin’ Tour will also feature American Country Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards winner Brantley Gilbert and Canadian Country Music Association nominee Josh Ross.

When: June 28, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: Bard on the Beach is hosting its second annual Pride Night on Saturday, June 24, at Vancouver’s Vanier Park. Guests will enjoy a rollicking performance of the 1960s-set, Beatles-themed As You Like It and early site access and activities to celebrate Pride.

Pride Night 2023 will be hosted by Karmella Barr, Emprex 51 of Vancouver, who will be leading a Drag-style “In a Nutshell” talk about As You Like It.

When: June 24, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: This year, the brewery will celebrate its seventh year of the concert series with a diverse lineup of local and international performers. The outdoor concert series continues on July 15 and August 12 at the brewery’s spacious outdoor area in East Van.

When: July 15 and August 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company, 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting from $60 plus fees, purchase online

What: Vancouver’s largest free music and arts festival is presented by the Merchants of West 4th Avenue and takes place between Burrard Street and Macdonald Street.

This year’s Khatsahlano Street Party theme is #EarnYourStripes, with all festival goers invited to experience a series of must-see and do highlights. And the huge roster of musical acts curated by Zulu Records is sure to have something for everyone.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street

Cost: Free

What: The improv theatre company’s family-friendly summer show is Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. Comedy fans can join the party to help craft a unique story during each performance.

Fans of films such as The Princess Bride, Labyrinth, and Lord of the Rings will feel right at home during this limited-run show.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from June 3o to August 19, 2023 (Special opening night on Thursday, June 29

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $26.50 with special pricing of $15 for opening night! Tickets available online.

What: Buckle up, film lovers, because Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is firing up the DeLorean and transporting audiences Back to the ’80s this summer.

The celebration at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre includes dozens of all-time classics from the decade, including comedies, indie darlings, and action blockbusters.

When: June 29 to August 31, 2023

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices with a series pass also available. Purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open Saturdays. Grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a vast array of locally grown foods.

When: Every Saturday until October 28, 2023

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 7, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods, at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 2, 2023

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley

What: Launched in June 2008, this open-air market offers visitors an assortment of food and craft stalls to peruse. Shop for fresh fruits and veggies as well as artisan goods while you listen to live entertainers.

When: Every Saturday until October 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: North Parking Lot of Burnaby City Hall – 4949 Canada Way at Deer Lake Parkway, Burnaby