Bard on the Beach is throwing a rollicking Pride party this month

The cast of As You Like It (Tim Matheson/Submitted)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A beloved Vancouver theatre tradition is continuing to grow one of its own with the return of a popular special event this month.

Bard on the Beach is hosting its second annual Pride Night on Saturday, June 24 at Vancouver’s Vanier Park.

Guests will enjoy a rollicking performance of the 1960s-set, Beatles-themed As You Like It, as well as early site access and activities to celebrate Pride. Tickets for the special event are on sale now.

You might also like: You can enjoy VIP views of the Honda Celebration of Light this summer

The biggest garage sale in Vancouver returns next weekend (PHOTOS)

BC's largest FREE multicultural festival returns to Surrey this summer

Pride Night 2023 will be hosted by Karmella Barr, Emprex 51 of Vancouver, who will be leading a Drag-style “In a Nutshell” talk about As You Like It.

Barr has been performing drag in Vancouver for nine years and has won fans all over the region. Her many accomplishments include winning the title of Miss Congeniality in 2016 and Miss Cobalt 6 in 2017.

The dedicated LGBTQ2S+ event will also showcase a Queer Artists Market. Shop for unique queer fineries from local artists such as fairy houses, jewelry, prints, and more.

Attendees can also visit the Queering Shakespeare Station facilitated by local award-winning poet Jasmine Ruff. You’ll learn about and play with poetic techniques like collage, erasure, and more as you disrupt and queer up Shakespeare’s works.

Of course, come dressed in your finest Pride outfits as there will be a Wonder Booth Photobooth on-site to help you capture the memories.

As You Like It will feature two-dozen Beatles classics, including “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “All You Need is Love,” performed live on the BMO Mainstage.

The original Bard production broke every company box office record in 2018 and has toured to delighted audiences across Western Canada and the US.

Other crowd-pleasing special events that Bard on the Beach will host throughout the summer include Bard Fireworks nights, Wine Wednesdays, and Family Days matinee performances.

Guests can also attend a relaxed “Pay As You Like” performance of As You Like It on July 1, a Bard Explored talk with Simon Fraser University’s Paul Budra on July 15, August 5, and August 19, Talkback Tuesdays in July and August, and free pre-show talks before every performance.

When: June 8 to September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online