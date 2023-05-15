Metro Vancouver's massive water slide park reveals summer opening date

Things are about to get wet and wild in Metro Vancouver!
Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has announced that it will reopen for the summer season on Saturday, July 1
The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.
Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.
Visitors can also cool off with the Double Trouble’s twists and loops, Eddy’s Eagle Run and its rushing cascades, the 425-foot Splash Blaster Maze, and the always popular Twist and Shout.
Big Splash Water Park will be open from July 1 to September 4. All hours at the park are weather permitting.
Big Splash Water Park
When: July 1 to September 4, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting
Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen
Admission: $39 for an all-day pass, $29 for twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online