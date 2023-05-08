Here are all the artists coming to Red Truck Concert Series this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver is going to be rocking all summer long with the return of Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series. And to help you plan your live music schedule, we’ve got the lowdown on the lineup for 2023.

The brewery, located at 295 East 1st Avenue, will be hosting a roster of diverse local and international talent on June 17, July 15, and August 12. And tickets are on sale now.

Add mouthwatering food and delicious drinks to the mix, and you have the recipe for the perfect day out with friends.

Toronto reggae fusion stars Magic! headline the first show on Saturday, June 17. The two-time Juno Award winners topped the charts with their worldwide hit “Rude,” and have performed at the Latin Grammy Awards and the American Music Awards. Also on the bill are The Boom Booms, Bridal Party, Blonde Diamond, and Cawama.

On Saturday, July 15, enjoy a live performance by headliner country star Drake White and The Big Fire. The “Livin’ the Dream” singer will be joined by Antonio Larosa, Teigen Gayse, Taylor-Rae and Janky Bungag.

The Truck Stop Concert Series 2023 wraps up on Saturday, August 12 with a headline set by alternative-pop quartet Ripe. The Boston-based band has been streamed over 65 million times on Spotify and has performed to massive crowds at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Firefly, SweetWater and Bottlerock. The day’s lineup also includes Vancouver faves Delhi 2 Dublin.

Tickets for all Truck Stop Concert Series’ 19+ shows are available now.

When: June 17, July 15, and August 12, 2023

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Red Truck Beer Company — 295 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $60 plus fees. Available online

